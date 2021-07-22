Summer has revealed new options for the Patriot volleyball roster

"The girls developed and took strides. It's given us more options to look at to fill those spots," Schneider said. "We knew what we had, but over the course of the rest of the year, it was unexpected those girls would show up the way they did."

Schneider and the coaching staff assumed there were a few athletic freshmen that would have an opportunity to show their stuff. But it's been among sophomores and juniors with little prior playing time that there has been a revelation.

"Now it's fitting those pieces where they go and what works best for the team," Schneider said. "We have 12 incoming freshmen, and a few that might have a chance to play. This group, they work hard, they want it, they're coachable. They're going to work their tails off to try and fill some of those spots."

Schneider said filling the three open spots means finding players that can quickly build chemistry. With the number of players that have unexpectedly entered the fray, there's no time to waste. The girls who are on the court when introductions are made in about six weeks will be the ones that were aggressive and didn't shy away from fighting to win their spot.