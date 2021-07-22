Summer has revealed new options for the Patriot volleyball roster

Lee Schneider isn't exactly Mr. Sunshine and Rainbows, but his wife, Clarkson/Leigh volleyball coach Becky Schneider, has learned to take his mostly positive perspective with a grain of salt.
Thus, it was with that same cautious approach that Schneider met with the members of the volleyball roster this summer intent on finding out if Lee had been onto something. The school's principal and boys head track coach, Lee saw how girls from the volleyball roster were growing and maturing last spring during track and field workouts.
He reported back to Becky and told her to be ready for several youngsters and unknowns to be ready to take the next step.
"He's so optimistic. He's always looking on the bright side of things," Becky said of her glass-half-full husband. "To see it carry over, so far, into volleyball, it was like, 'Oh, he was right. They are maturing and taking step forwards.' (Girls basketball coach Matt Murren) said the same things about some girls. It's just continued into the summer. Things are looking bright."
Schneider came into summer searching for new players to compliment four returnees from a state tournament roster. The Patriots were tied 15-15 in the fifth set of the Class C-2 semifinals after saving two match points but came up just short. Clarkson/Leigh went on to take fourth and finish 22-9 in the most successful season in program history.
But gone from that group are two attackers and two in the back row. Chloe Hanel became a superstar as a freshman, Kennedy Settje was fourth on the team with 142 kills, Makenna Held started at setter and Korbee Wendt contributed both at the net and in the back row.
Finding complimentary players to those four wasn't immediately obvious to Schneider as she began to plan for summer activities. Lee inserted his thoughts into the conversation a few times but Becky couldn't have expected what she was about to see when the team came together in June.
"He would make comments like, 'Oh my gosh, they're really taking ahold of this and growing,'" Becky said about Lee's comments. "I went to some track meets and you could see it, but for volleyball skills, the first time we got together for open gym, it was kind of eye-opening to see, 'OK, we've got a few more girls to throw into the mix than we thought we did.'"
Instead of just two or three in the running, Schneider said she's got two or three for outside hitter and two or three for the back row that have made winning the position a real competition.
Clarkson/Leigh hosted two camps on Mondays at home, traveled to a camp in Ord and will play at the Kearney Top 10 camp later this month. What has been witnessed thus far is only expected to reach another level when the Patriots face stiff competition out west.
"The girls developed and took strides. It's given us more options to look at to fill those spots," Schneider said. "We knew what we had, but over the course of the rest of the year, it was unexpected those girls would show up the way they did."
Schneider and the coaching staff assumed there were a few athletic freshmen that would have an opportunity to show their stuff. But it's been among sophomores and juniors with little prior playing time that there has been a revelation.
"Now it's fitting those pieces where they go and what works best for the team," Schneider said. "We have 12 incoming freshmen, and a few that might have a chance to play. This group, they work hard, they want it, they're coachable. They're going to work their tails off to try and fill some of those spots."
Schneider said filling the three open spots means finding players that can quickly build chemistry. With the number of players that have unexpectedly entered the fray, there's no time to waste. The girls who are on the court when introductions are made in about six weeks will be the ones that were aggressive and didn't shy away from fighting to win their spot.
"There are a couple that have really surprised us and stepped up. We're like, 'Oh, we never thought about that,'" Schneider said. "We don't have a lot of experience filling those spots. It's a matter of building the trust between one another and becoming more relaxed as a team."
A little taste of the state tournament spotlight has reinforced a belief in the program that started with a trip to Lincoln in 2017. Can Clarkson/Leigh be a consistent winner? That's difficult for any program C-2 and below. But don't tell that to the Patriots.
"We definitely have our work cut out for us; expectations are high," Schneider said. "It's hard to come off of the year that we had, graduate the four that we did and get back there. I think if we can put the right pieces together, we'll be fine. We've got a lot of potential. We just have to make things click. Those girls have to build trust. That's the biggest thing right now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.