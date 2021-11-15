Sweet revenge: Jaguars dominate Burwell to reach state championship game

Howells-Dodge graduated just a handful of players that saw the 2020 season come to an end in the second round of the playoffs. The Jaguars haven't dwelt on that defeat every day since, but it was definitely on their minds when the same opponent came to town on Friday.

In revenge for a 50-14 loss to Burwell a year ago, Howells-Dodge threw the first punch and never looked back for a 56-18 win. The Jaguars pulled away with three second quarter touchdowns then turned it into a route with the final three scores of the game.

"It's amazing. It's been such a hard-working group," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "They've just really stepped up their game here toward the playoffs. They're a fun group."

Both teams traded touchdowns on the first three possessions. Howells-Dodge got two rushing touchdowns from senior Levi Belina and the Longhorns scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass.

However, on Howells-Dodge's third drive of the game, Belina went down with an injury. He had 139 yards on five carries up until that point.

Belina, who led the team with 1,884 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, didn't return to the game. Backup Lance Brester was thrust into action.

The Jaguars' offense didn't skip a beat; Brester tallied 26 carries, 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 7-yard touchdown pass.

"Levi's (Belina) is a great runner. When someone goes down, we've got to step up," Brester said. "It all starts down in the trenches. Got to thank my linemen. They did an amazing job."

Senior Blake Sindelar described the impact Brester had on the game filling in for Belina.

"We're a deep team. We've got guys for days. Lance Brester, he stepped up huge," Sindelar said. "He can run the ball almost as good as Levi. He's only a junior. He's got more left in his tank and he did really good for us."

After Burwell turned the ball over on downs in Howells-Dodge territory, the Jaguars went down the field and scored early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Jestin Bayer to make it 20-6.

The Longhorns answered with a 65-yard touchdown run from Caleb Busch to make it 20-12 with 9:11 remaining in the second.

From that point on, it was all Jaguars. They outscored Burwell 36-6 on three total touchdowns from Brester, a Sindelar 30-yard touchdown catch and a Sindelar pick six.

Howells-Dodge finished the game with 401 yards of total offense. In response to Belina's injury, Speirs moved Bayer off the offensive line to running back. Spiers said that adjustment was only possible because of depth.

"We've got some really good running backs right now. Lance stepped up big time and just carried the load," Speirs said. "That's the nice thing that we have a lineman we can put in for him, so that gives you some nice depth. That's one thing we've had this year is we have some really good depth, and the kids have really done a great job."

Defensively, Howells-Dodge limited Burwell to a season-low 18 points. Brester led the team with 15 tackles as Bayer had nine, R.J. Bayer recorded eight and Aandy Dominguez posted seven.

Speirs credited the team's ball pursuit containing Burwell leading rusher Caleb Busch.

"Just trying to get as many people as we could. That Busch kid, he's the real deal, so we wanted to get as many people to him as we could," Speirs said. "I think our defense, we really talked about getting a lot people to the ball and our kids did a really good job of that."

Brester said the team wanted to play Burwell again to get a shot of revenge. The Jaguars capitalized on its second chance.

"It was big revenge for us," he said. "We've been thinking about that since day one is, we just need to get revenge on these guys. We did it."

Sindelar is one of seven seniors. He said it was a goal and now it's been accomplished. Speirs said the seniors' leadership enabled the younger players to buy in.

"These guys, they just work hard. They come to practice every day and just work hard," Speirs said. "They do whatever we ask them to do and they try to do it as best as they can. That makes it fun."

Speirs said no matter the team, the goal is always to make it to Lincoln. Given the schedule, he wasn't sure that was possible. It didn't hit the head coach that the Jaguars could do it until there was three minutes left in Friday's game.

"These guys, each week, just came in and did what we asked them to do," Speirs said. "I think they have a lot of confidence in our offense right now and that's a big thing."

Howells-Dodge will face another rematch in the Class D-1 championship game. Cross County awaits for a 10:15 a.m. game Monday at Memorial Stadium. The Cougars defeated Hitchcock County 56-20 in Friday's semifinal.

The two sides played on Sept. 10. Howells-Dodge won 40-38, its closest margin of victory this season. The Jaguars led 40-14 in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars scored three touchdowns in just over five minutes to make it 40-38 with 4:08 remaining.

Speirs said the key will be to get healthy and be as prepared as possible. Sindelar and Brester said the Jags to come out with the same energy and intensity as the the semifinals.

With an eye towards the state title game, Sindelar wanted to just take the moment in.

"It feels great," Sindelar said. "We've been dreaming this day since we were young. To get a big win on our home field, there's nothing better."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

