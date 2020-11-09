Taking home a trophy; Clarkson/Leigh volleyball finishes state trip fourth

Fleischman piled up 18 kills for an Eagles squad that had 10 more total kills and hit .398 compared to .177.

"Our girls gave it all they had the last two days in a sweep over Howells-Dodge and going five, losing that heartbreaker. They gave it all those two days, and, yeah, coming out here, we were a little tired. We didn't have that fire we usually have," Schneider said. "Overton is a great team. They came out to play, and we couldn't stop 15."

Overton set an early tone in the third with an 8-3 advantage that ballooned up to 16-8. Fleischman had four kills and an ace during that span.

"We tried to get a hand on every ball, and she was just able to hit around our block," Schneider said. "Our back row was caught off guard and caught out of position a lot of the time."

"We were attacking, and they were scrappy. They were getting a hand on everything we threw at them. That's tough to always have to be attacking and they're bringing it right back."

Though the season ended with back-to-back losses, a win two nights earlier was the first in program history at the state tournament. The Patriots also return four regular members of the rotation.