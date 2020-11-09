Taking home a trophy; Clarkson/Leigh volleyball finishes state trip fourth

LINCOLN - Perhaps still reeling from having a date in the title match snatched away, Clarkson/Leigh volleyball suffered a three-set sweep to Overton in Saturday's third-place match at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Clarkson/Leigh led Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast two sets to one in the state semifinals less than 24 hours earlier but couldn't close the win in the fourth and trailed most of the way in the fifth.
Three matches in less than 48 hours and an emotional loss in the middle undoubtedly took its toll on a roster that coach Becky Schneider said was likely fatigued and lacking energy. But regardless, a second trip to state in four years and a win over rival Howells-Dodge made the experience one to remember.
Clarkson/Leigh closed the 2020 season in a 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 loss and accepted the fourth-place trophy with a 22-9 final record.
"These girls worked their butts off all summer, and not knowing if we were going to have a season or have an interrupted season with COVID, and having a great group of seniors that showed a great amount of leadership, they definitely proved themselves and to the team that they wanted to get down here," Schneider said. "They absolutely deserved every moment."
Clarkson/Leigh led the first set 7-6 before seven straight gave Overton the lead for good and the eventual set win. The Patriots took a 10-9 lead in the second after trailing by three but then lost eight of the next 10 rallies that included four kills by Overton senior Haley Fleischman.
Fleischman piled up 18 kills for an Eagles squad that had 10 more total kills and hit .398 compared to .177.
"Our girls gave it all they had the last two days in a sweep over Howells-Dodge and going five, losing that heartbreaker. They gave it all those two days, and, yeah, coming out here, we were a little tired. We didn't have that fire we usually have," Schneider said. "Overton is a great team. They came out to play, and we couldn't stop 15."
Overton set an early tone in the third with an 8-3 advantage that ballooned up to 16-8. Fleischman had four kills and an ace during that span.
"We tried to get a hand on every ball, and she was just able to hit around our block," Schneider said. "Our back row was caught off guard and caught out of position a lot of the time."
"We were attacking, and they were scrappy. They were getting a hand on everything we threw at them. That's tough to always have to be attacking and they're bringing it right back."
Though the season ended with back-to-back losses, a win two nights earlier was the first in program history at the state tournament. The Patriots also return four regular members of the rotation.
"Nothing but success, that's this team," Schneider said. "I have no words. They were nothing but successful this season. Even losing this match, getting fourth at state. How many teams can say that.
"We're losing five seniors, four of which are very vital to our team. Replacing those, we've got some girls on the bench and we've got some freshmen coming up that are going to have to fill those roles. But getting down here and experiencing this, those expectations are higher, for sure."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
