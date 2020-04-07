Tell us your spring sports stories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Times are tough, but we're in this together. As much as you love watching our athletes compete, we love covering them.

In the weeks and months ahead, the Schuyler Sun will be featuring profiles of our local athletes who've been affected by the loss of the spring sports season.

Although we have our own ideas about who stands the most to lose or who could and should have experienced success, we'd also like to hear your suggestions.

The focus is on seniors whose careers are now over, but athletes of all ages have their own story to tell.

We won't be able to get to each and every athlete in our extended area, but we will try our best to highlight those stories that are the most meaningful.

If you have a suggestion about an athlete you feel would make a good story, please email us - SCHsports@lee.net.

