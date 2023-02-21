OMAHA - The Howells-Dodge wrestling season came to a close Saturday with all three state-qualifying Jaguars claiming medals at the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships.

The highest on the podium for the Jaguars was senior Jestin Bayer who finished 2021 and 2022 as a state runner-up and finally broke free for a state title Saturday.

"Three years waiting for this, it feels amazing. It's a burden lifted off my shoulders," Bayer said. "We have little billboards up on the wall in practice showing our medals and seeing those two runners-up just nagged me the whole year and that pushed me harder and harder along with my coaches and teammates, without them I probably wouldn't be where I am."

Bayer (42-0) capped off a storybook senior season with four wins at the state meet.

Bayer won both matches on Feb. 16, beating Kolby Houchin of Bayard in a 17-2 technical fall in the 182-pound opening round. In the quarterfinal, Bayer beat Hunter Fredrickson Kenesaw in another technical fall in the 15-0 bout.

On Friday, Bayer bested Coy Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City in a 10-0 major decision in the semifinals.

In the first place match, Bayer beat Brett Bridger of Fullerton in an 8-3 decision.

"We knew if I wanted to win that match, I had to get off to a fast start and it all came down to controlling the rest of the match," said Bayer.

Bayer started the match earning a 4-0 lead in the first period off of a takedown and two-point nearfall. Each would score two points in the second off reversals and in the third, Bayer recorded another takedown after an escape from Bridger.

Bayer finishes his career as a three-time state medalist, four-time state qualifier and the first state champion for Howells-Dodge since Nathan Bazata in 2013.

"He's overcome so much adversity in his career from injuries to everything else. He's such a great leader, such a fun kid to be around and another thing is when it's time to go he's on it," Howells-Dodge coach Brian Jones said. "We didn't want to shy away from how far we've been, how close we've been and this was our last opportunity. Getting there is incredibly hard."

Dylan Brichacek also competed for gold in the final match of his sophomore year but fell short to claim silver.

Brichacek (43-4) opened with three wins including two on Feb. 16, over Plainview's Jordan Mosel and Jarrett Wells of Anselmo-Merna.

Brichacek beat Mosel in a 7-1 decision and topped Wells 7-4.

In the semifinal Friday, the Jaguar beat Lane Bohac of East Butler in a 4-0 decision.

In the 132-pound finals Saturday, Brichacek would be beaten by Nickolas Kuehn in a 14-2 major decision as Kuehn closed the season 51-0.

"Dylan (Brichacek) is such a workhorse, the kid's just so strong, he's not flashy. If you want to scout him you can write down the four things very well," Jones said. "We knew the finals match would be tough stylistically. I know how disappointed and he looked at Jestin (Bayer) and told him to go get his, he wasn't worried about himself at all, that's a testament to Dylan Brichacek."

The final medalist for the Jaguars was Lane Belina in his junior season capturing sixth place.

Belina (39-15) opened the state meet on Feb. 16, with two wins over Coby Higgins of Sandhills/Thedford via pinfall at 4:38 and Justin Knoll Shelby-Rising City in a 9-8 decision.

Belina would lose in the final three matches via pinfalls to Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains at 5:46, JD Adam of Meridian at 2:39 and Trevis Halsey of Elkhorn Valley at 2:46 in the 160-pound fifth place match to finish in sixth place.

"Lane (Belina) just really came in with confidence which was huge in the first couple of rounds," Jones said. "He was close, he was really close just didn't come out on top."