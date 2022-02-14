Three Jags win gold, six headed to state

Howells-Dodge made noise at every tournament this season. The Jaguars will have a chance to do that again this week in Omaha following six medals and three district golds on Saturday at Maxwell.

Jestin Bayer, Levi Belina and Dylan Brichacek won district championships and will be favorites to win hardware when the Class D portion of state begins Thursday at 4 p.m. Jacob Hegemann, a district bronze medalist, and Isaac Koliha and Gage Stutzman, both fourth, have a more difficult path but will have their chance as part of the tournament as well.

Bayer and Levi Belina are back at state for the third year in a row following a runner-up finish for Bayer last year and fourth for Belina. The Jaguars have only had one champion since the two schools combined in 2012. Nathan Bazata won heavyweight in 2013.

Howells won team state titles from 2007-2009 with three gold medals. The program produced three state champs from 2005-2009 and again in 2011.

Bayer and Belina scored 39 points on their own last season when they were the only two Howells-Dodge representatives and led the Jaguars to 16th in the Class D standings. The last five state champs have averaged over 131 team points.

Howells-Dodge had 128 points at the district meet and edged out East Butler by two for the district championship trophy.

"I don't know if the boys exceeded our expectations because we set our goals and expectations extremely high, but we certainly wrestled better this weekend than we have in the weeks leading up," coach Brian Jones said. "You always want to peak at the right time, and I think that is starting to happen."

Whether Bayer (182 pounds) has peaked or not is difficult to determine for a guy who hasn't lost a match. He was again untouchable.

Bayer won three matches on his way to a 10th gold medal this season. He pinned his first two foes then put together a 9-2 win in the final over No. 4 Julien Grindle. Four takedowns and one escape earned the win. The only points Bayer allowed were on escapes.

Belina (170) has lost just twice and took a nine-match winning streak into Maxwell. He pinned all three of his opponents in the second period, defeating foes that had 12 wins, 23 wins and 36 wins.

Belina led 19-7 in the quarterfinals, 11-3 in the semis and 9-2 in the championship.

Dylan Brichacek (120) won his first district gold and qualified for his first state tournament with two pins and an impressive 7-3 win. He defeated his first foe in just 12 seconds, won in the semifinals with 17 seconds left in the first period then gave No. 1 East Butler's Lane Bohac his first loss of the season.

Bohac had the first takedown but Brichacek reversed, had his own takedown and led 4-3 after the first two minutes. An escape from the bottom then a takedown in the second were all the points Brichacek needed. He couldn't escape in the third but maintained his four-point lead for the upset win.

"Even though Dylan, Levi, and Jestin won all their matches this weekend, we know that our next match can still be our best match," Jones said. "Winning builds confidence but needs to come with perspective, and I think these young men know what they need to do this week to get better."

Jacob Hegemann (160) won four of five, losing in the semifinals to 45-8 Trevor Brown of Southern Valley by 15-0 technical fall. He stayed alive in the consolation semifinals by pin then edged out a 4-3 win for third. A takedown in the first and a reversal in the second were the difference.

Koliha, (113) like Brichacek is a freshman who found his way to state on his first try. A 2-2 performance and a win in the consolation semis allowed him to bounce back from a pinfall loss in the semis. He was beaten by fall in the third-place match but came back for a 7-6 win the previous round and guaranteed himself a trip to state.

Koliha tralied 4-0 and 5-3 but squeezed out a 7-6 win on a takedown with 11 seconds remaining in the match.

Stutzman (126) wrestled the maximum of six matches, losing twice to Dierks Sayer of Cambridge 12-7 in the quarterfinals and 20-11 in the bronze medal match. Wins included three by pin and a 17-2 major decision.

Stutzman was tied with Trey Johnson of Pender 4-4 to start the third period in the consolation semifinals. Johnson reversed from the bottom but Stutzman reversed back and won by pin three seconds later.

"With six competitors going into the weekend compared to some very talented and fuller teams out there, to say we have our work cut out for us (at state) is an understatement," Jones said. "Our biggest goal is that we want to wrestle our best. I expect our hammers to set the tone, score some bonus points, and motivate the team, but we need every point from every wrestler, so that's what we are going to try to do."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

