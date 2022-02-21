Three Jaguars medal, Bunner makes first state appearance

Howells-Dodge had three wrestlers on the podium Saturday after three days of competition at the NSAA State Wrestling Championship in Omaha.

Levi Belina and Jestin Bayer left with silver medals while freshman Dylan Brichacek placed fourth. In total, Howells-Dodge had six wrestlers compete and placed eighth in the final team standings with 58 points.

Morgan Bunner was the lone Clarkson/Leigh representative at state. He went 0-2 and completed his sophomore season at 20-18.

Belina and Bayer reached the championship match of their respective classes. At 170 pounds, Belina squared off against Pleasanton's Chase Pawloski. Belina trailed 2-1 after two periods. With 47 seconds remaining, Belina took down Pawloski to tie the match 3-3. Seven seconds later, Pawloski escaped and held on for the final 30 seconds to win 4-3.

The senior finished the season 49-3. He ended his career with a 176-42 record and as a two-time state medalist after claiming fourth last year.

For the second straight year, Bayer finished second in Omaha. After three wins he faced Burwell's Kolby Larson in the 182-pound title bout. Bayer opened the scoring in the second period with an escape. He retook the lead 3-1 with 1:14 remaining with a takedown. Larson won the match 4-3 with an escape and a takedown of Bayer with three seconds remaining.

Bayer ended the season 50-1 and will return for his senior season looking to stand atop the podium. He was also a state runner-up as a sophomore.

Brichacek went 3-2 in his first state tournament. The freshman reached the semifinals but lost to Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt by a 9-0 major decision. He bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a win by 7-0 decision over East Butler's Lane Bohac. In the 120-pound third-place match, Brichacek was pinned by Winside's Jacoby Mann at 1:41. He completes his first season at 46-11 and with a fourth-place state medal.

Senior Jacob Hegemann went 1-2 in his first state appearance and completed the season 29-21. He won by a 7-6 decision against Twin Loup's Garett Schneider in the consolation first round.

Gage Stutzman, in his first state tournament, also went 1-2. His lone win came in the consolation round one by a 7-4 decision over Bridgeport's Harrison Barnette. He ended the year 36-24.

Isaac Koliha lost both of his matches in Omaha and finished his year 22-18 season. He was pinned in both rounds.

Bunner makes it two years in a row in which only one Patriot made state. However, the program was shut out of state in 2020 and 2019.

The Clarkson/Leigh sophomore dropped his opening match by second-period pinfall after falling behind 9-0. He was eliminated in the first round of consolations by another pin, this time in the first period.

Seven of the Patriots' 10-man roster will be back next season. Dylan Higby was a 2021 state qualifier entering his junior season.

