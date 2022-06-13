Three Jaguars, two Patriots compete in All-Star Boys Basketball Game

COLUMBUS - Howells-Dodge graduates Blake Sindelar, Gavin Nelson and R.J. Bayer, along with Clarkson/Leigh's Eli Hays and Carter Hanel, competed in last week's Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus.

Bayer took part on the winning Silver Team, defeating the other four players on Green 78-65. He finished with 11 points, scoring five in the first half and six in the second.

Sindelar was the second-leading scorer for Green with 12 points. Nelson recorded six points on two first-half threes.

"It was a lot of fun to play one more game since a lot of us aren't going on to play anymore," Nelson said. "It was a lot of fun playing against R.J. (Bayer), our teammate. It was a good time."

Sindelar was looking forward to facing off with a teammate and maybe communicating some good-natured disrespect.

"He's not very good, so didn't really notice," Sindelar said jokingly. "He's a good player. It's fun to compete against him for once."

The Howells-Dodge trio led the Jaguars to the three state appearance in four years. Over four years, they went 73-31. In 2021, the Jaguars were the state runners-up after losing to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in overtime in the state title game. This year, HLHF bested Howells-Dodge in overtime in the state quarterfinals.

Nelson, who was coached by HLHF's Joe Hesse and played alongside Bulldogs Jason Sjuts, Cooper Beller and Kyle Preister, said it was nice to be on the same team as some very familiar opponents.

"I just thought it was a lot of fun to play with Humphrey, actually, being on their team and not lose to them," Nelson said.

Sindelar and Nelson said they hope the younger guys can build off what they accomplished and follow in their footsteps.

"I feel we started something good at Howells-Dodge and I just hope the younger classmen keep that thing going and keep the Howells-Dodge legacy going," Sindelar said.

Hays and Hanel combined for 11 points for Green. Hays drained three triples and Hanel scored a layup in the fourth. Clarkson/Leigh's Jarred Novotny was selected for the game, but did not play.

"It was a fun environment," Hays said. "We play against a lot of these guys locally, so it's fun to actually play on their team for once."

The Patriot senior trio made history for Clarkson/Leigh this year. After a season-opening loss to HLHF, the Patriots reeled off 11 straight wins to enter the rankings. They finished the season 19-6, winning the subdistrict title with victories over Lakeview and Logan View-Scribner-Snyder to reach a district final for the first time in program history.

Novotny led the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game. Hanel averaged 6.4 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds per game. Hays led the team with 3.0 steals per game to go with 9.5 points per game.

"It was fun for us because we've been the punching bag the last two years, and then to finally show that we actually got some fight in us," Hays said. "It was just a great experience for all of us."

