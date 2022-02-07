Three Warriors boys make finals at Norris

Three Warriors came up short of gold but Schuyler boys wrestling continued to make a strong push for the end of the season on Friday in Norris at the Ron Severson Invite.

Brayan Romero, Diego Maganda and Gabriel Moyao made a run to championship matches but came up just short. Quaran Cook joined that trio on the medal stand in fourth place. Nine other Warriors came up short of hardware but helped Schuyler score 83 team points and finish tied for sixth among 13 teams in the tournament.

Raymond Central won two golds, a silver and five bronze medals and took the team trophy with a total of 168.5 points, 7 and 1/2 more than Millard West.

"I feel the team kept the momentum at this meet this past weekend. (The tournament) only placed to fourth, which is great to see where a wrestler needs to perform so they can become a state qualifier," coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "Norris had some very good teams wrestlers in the tournament with real good records."

For Maganda, it was his third straight title match to go with championships at the Central Conference Tournament in Columbus and at home in his home tournament. Maganda improved to 21-5 by wins of 6-0 and 3-2 before he had to take a medical forfeit and settle for silver against Kyle Peterson of Raymond Central.

For Romero and Moyao, it was their first gold medal matches of the season. Romero had a bye all the way to the semifinals where he won 5-1. Millard West's Avery Russell scored three takedowns for a 6-1 win. Moyao took two pins with him to the final where he was defeated by fall against Millard West's Charlie Nosal. Nosal built an 11-1 lead before he won by pin in the third period.

"It was great for Brayan and Gabriel to get to wear their black finals singlets," Hlavac. "The finals match didn't go the way they wanted, but just to get the feel of having the black on was great for them to get into the championship match, good feeling to carry into next weekend for districts."

The district meet is Friday and Saturday in Minden with the hosts and 10 other teams that include Blair, Lakeview, Crete, Elkhorn, Hastings, Minden, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Pierce, Wahoo and York.

The top four make the state tournament that beings Feb. 17 in Omaha at 9:30 a.m.

"I feel great about this upcoming weekend. We wrestle a tough schedule and go to the tough tournaments in the state," coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "The boys carry themselves with confidence, and it will carry onto this weekend. They are battle tested and ready to leave it all out on the mat."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

