Three Warriors earn conference medals, softball and golf's season ends

In its final meet before districts, Schuyler cross country traveled to Elks Country Club in Hastings for Thursday's Central Conference meet.

The Warriors brought home three medals. Freshman Miriam Deanda and sophomore Gabby Rodriguez claimed ninth and 13th-place medals, respectively. Gavin Bywater placed 10th in his final conference meet.

Deanda completed the race in 21 minutes, 5.27 seconds. Rodriguez finished the run in 21:22.86. York junior Kassidy Stuckey won the gold medal with a mark of 18:56.06.

As a team, the Schuyler girls finished in sixth with 83 points. Grand Island Northwest won the team title with 53 points. York was the runner-up with 57 points.

Bywater posted a time 17:22.52 as Lexington senior Jayden Ureste clocked in with the fastest time of 16:13.71. Yojan Cruz was the Warrior boy to cross the finish with a time of 18:40.90, good for 31st. Adolfo Manzano finished with a time of 18:53.17.

The Warrior boys finished the meet in sixth place with 105 points. Lexington's 10 points was the fewest, earning it the team title. Northwest was second with 49 points.

Next up for Schuyler is the Class B-4 district meet Thursday at Overton Golf Course in Overton.

Warriors volleyball

Schuyler dropped two matches last week. On Thursday, the Warriors lost in straight sets to Class B No. 6 Seward 20-25, 20-25, 19-25.

Natalie Yrkoski led the Warriors attack with 10 kills and Aylin Portillo spiked seven kills. Alyza Arroyo and Litzy Avila recorded eight and seven assists, respectively.

Yrkoski blocked three shots and Piper Lefdal dug a team-high nine balls. Portillo and Yrkoski posted six digs each.

On Oct. 4, the Warriors lost in five sets at Shelby-Rising City 25-18, 11-25, 25-16, 20-25, 11-15. Schuyler posted a season-high 42 kills in the defeat.

Yrkoski ended the night with a dozen kills, eight digs and two blocks. Lefdal recorded eight kills and 27 digs. Arroyo assisted 20 kills and Portillo spiked nine kills. Avila finished with 14 assists and three service aces.

The Warriors fell to 5-15 on the season. It hosted Lincoln Northwest before beginning play in the Central Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Warriors softball and golf

Schuyler softball and golf saw their seasons end last week. On Oct. 3, Warriors softball fell to Seward in the Class B-6 subdistrict semifinals at Plum Creek Park in Seward.

The Bluejays shut out the Warriors 15-0. Schuyler recorded two hits on singles from Reese Inselman and Carly Wemhoff. Lucy Mendez pitched two innings, allowing 15 runs, 10 earned, on 15 hits with one walk and one strikeout.

In the District Class B-3 golf tournament, Schuyler finished with a seventh-place team score of 566.