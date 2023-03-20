The Schuyler track and field team took part in its first meet of the season Friday in the Forest Division of the Bulldog Challenge at Concordia University.

The Warrior boys took first place in three events with Gavin Bywater, Alexis Manzano and Austin McCulloch all winning gold.

Bywater had a fast start to his senior season taking first in the 400 and finishing in 53.43 seconds.

"Almost 3 seconds faster than what he ran last year at this meet, a three-second improvement is huge in the 400m event," Schuyler boys track coach Richard Carter said.

He would also claim second in the 800 with a time of 2:15.85 and was a part of the 1600 relay team which took fourth place finishing the race with a time of 3:58.23.

"He once again used his amazing speed to anchor our 4x400m Relay team to a fourth place finish with a 54.4-sec split," Carter said. "It's a lot of fun watching him compete."

Manzano was also a part of the 1600 team while he also won gold in the 3200 with a time of 11:24.42.

"Alexis Manzano won the 3200m run with a time 34 seconds faster than last year at this meet," Carter said. "Alexis has had some good practices this year and I look forward to seeing that time continue to drop."

The final medalist was McCulloch in the boys pole vault with a mark of 11 feet.

"Austin McCulloch defended his title in the pole vault," Carter said. "Very pleased with how well he did, especially considering the poor weather we have had to practice so far this year."

The Schuyler girls highest placement was in the 3200 relay with Naomi Mejia, Daniela Monzon, Audrey and Nora Ruskamp helping the team finish sixth with a time of 13:54.08.

"I was pleased by our girls 4X800 relay scoring our first points of the year," Schuyler girls track coach Scott Mollring said.

The Schuyler boys finished tied for third with Central City -- Arlington claimed first in team score. The Warrior girls took 15th tied with High Plains -- Osceola had the highest team score.

The Schuyler boys would claim a top-eight spot in three more events as Julian Morales finished in sixth place in the boys triple jump with a mark of 38-7.5.

"His jump of 38-7.5 was nearly 5 feet further than last year at this meet," Carter said.

Joseph DeLeon took eighth in the boys long jump with a jump of 19 feet and Manzano claimed seventh in the 1600 with a time of 5:21.66.

The Schuyler girls only had one top-eight finish as their highest individual performance came from Piper Lefdal in the 60 prelims where she finished in 12th place with a time of 8.90 seconds.

"We had a lot of kids at their first indoor meet and it was pretty eye-opening to them," Mollring said. "There will be a constant battle for us all year trying to match the physical maturity of other teams but our girls didn't shy away from their first competition of the season."

The Warriors' next meet is set for Thursday when Schuyler will travel to Lakeview for a meet.