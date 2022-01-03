Titans hit from deep early in win over Schuyler girls

Three-point shooting early on helped the Twin River girls overcome what was an otherwise tough shooting day in the consolation round of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament. Twin River hit three perimeter shots in the first quarter and jumped out to a 13-6 lead it built on throughout for a 37-24 win over Schuyler

The win is just the second of the season but also the second in three games counting a victory over Shelby-Rising City on Dec. 18 then a loss to Scotus Central Catholic on Tuesday. Delaney Reeg led the Titans with 11 points and scored in each quarter. Chloe Pilakowski hit two threes and scored seven points. Clara Preister scored eight and had six of those in the second quarter as Twin River built a double-digit advantage.

Nikura Castro led Schuyler with six points. The Warriors dropped to 0-8. Despite the loss it was the most points Schuyler had scored this season and more signs of incremental gain for a program still trying to find a footing.

“They’re coming along, and we’re meeting some of the goals we have for each game,” coach Rick Godejohn said. “When the wins and the losses can’t mean what they have to mean, you have to look at improvement and continuing to improve all skills, and doing the things that will keep them encouraged.”

Pilakowski, Whitney Schmidt and Raina Swanson each hit first-quarter three pointers to spark a hot shooting start. But at the line the Titans were 0 for 5. Pilakowski hit another three in the second while Preister made three layups, largely because of turnovers forced on the press.

It was 26-14 at the break. The Twin River defense allowed just two free throws in the third quarter, but the offense made just two field goals and went 1 for 6 from the line and missed an opportunity to put the game away for good.

That extended into the fourth where Twin River made just two shots and scored only six points. Luckily, against an offensively challenged Schuyler squad it was enough.

Lakeview 46, Schuyler Girls 2: The Lakeview girls held Schuyler scoreless for the first 30-plus minutes on Dec. 28 at the Dowd Activity Center and picked up a dominant 46-2 win in the first round of the 40th annual Columbus Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Vikes forced 19 turnovers by halftime and used those giveaways for runout hoops and leads of 17-0, 34-0 and 42-0.

Saylor Eberhart put the win in motion on the first possession of the game with a three-pointer from the top of the key, and Lakeview knocked down two more from distance in the first quarter. The Lady Vikes shot 15 of 26 through the first 16 minutes.

Eberhart’s opening three was followed by three straight buckets off Schuyler turnovers – layups by Haley Frenzen and Josie Bentz then a three from Maddi Vogt. By the end of the first the Lakeview defense had forced 10 turnovers and converted those into seven points.

That helped spark a 7 of 13 shooting performance and buckets by five different players. Schuyler went 0 for 8 and 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Eberhart started the second quarter the same way with a three and Lakeview also began to take advantage of offensive rebounding. Four different Lady Vikes made shots while two more added points at the line. Lakeview doubled its first-half lead and allowed just five attempts from Schuyler while forcing nine turnovers.

The only mystery remaining after a 34-0 halftime lead was whether or not Lakeview would allow a point. Schuyler had a chance with 1:34 left in the third and two free throws to break the shutout but went 0 for 2. It took a 15-foot jumper from sophomore Natalie Espiritu with 1:19 left in the game to take the zero off the scoreboard.

