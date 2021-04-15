Tomcak third at Jaguar Invite

Senior Jacob Tomcak shot an 89 and was one of five Howells-Dodge players to finish inside the top 10 at the Jaguar Invite held on April 9.
Tomcak's efforts helped lead one of the three Howells-Dodge teams to a runner-up finish and a total of 396. Tri-County, separated into two squads, was 17 shots better and had the first, second and fourth-best scores of the day.
Tomcak shot a 43 on the front nine and 46 on the back. He was part of the Howells-Dodge Black squad that included Gavin Nelson carding 100 for sixth, Brady Lund shooting 103 for ninth and Kellen Fiala putting together a 104 for 10th. Cole Grovijohn rounded out the Black Team with a 116.
Austin Hegemann on the Green Team was eighth in the standings following a round of 102. Aden Lange was just behind him in 12th on a 110. Landon Dobbins recorded a 115, Connor Kreikemeier carded 130 and Landen Pieper shot 145. Howells-Dodge Green was fifth in the standings on a total of 457.
Jakson Paus had the top score for the Silver Team. His 119 was the best score for a group that included Brittin Sindelar with a 122, Ryan Nelson carding 123 and Reagan Koliha shooting 125. Howells-Dodge Silver was sixth on a team total of 489.
The Clarkson/Leigh Blue team was third on a total of 434 while the Red Team combined for seventh and a 544.
Ryan Brichacek topped Patriot golfers when he took fifth on a 50-49 round of 99. Mic Sayers shot 105, Christian Hamernik had 111, Jase Indra scored a 119 and Dalton Zulkoski carded 132.
Jack Brabec put together the best day for the Clarkson/Leigh Red Team on a 119. Morgan Bunner had 136, James Groetlueschen 137, Simon Wemhoff 152 and Carter Timm 155.
"With the season getting canceled last year, we only had two of our 14 golfers who had ever participated in an 18-hole event," Howells-Dodge Luke Dobbins said. "It was a good learning experience for us early in the season."
