Tomcak third at Jaguar Invite

Senior Jacob Tomcak shot an 89 and was one of five Howells-Dodge players to finish inside the top 10 at the Jaguar Invite held on April 9.

Tomcak's efforts helped lead one of the three Howells-Dodge teams to a runner-up finish and a total of 396. Tri-County, separated into two squads, was 17 shots better and had the first, second and fourth-best scores of the day.

Tomcak shot a 43 on the front nine and 46 on the back. He was part of the Howells-Dodge Black squad that included Gavin Nelson carding 100 for sixth, Brady Lund shooting 103 for ninth and Kellen Fiala putting together a 104 for 10th. Cole Grovijohn rounded out the Black Team with a 116.

Austin Hegemann on the Green Team was eighth in the standings following a round of 102. Aden Lange was just behind him in 12th on a 110. Landon Dobbins recorded a 115, Connor Kreikemeier carded 130 and Landen Pieper shot 145. Howells-Dodge Green was fifth in the standings on a total of 457.

Jakson Paus had the top score for the Silver Team. His 119 was the best score for a group that included Brittin Sindelar with a 122, Ryan Nelson carding 123 and Reagan Koliha shooting 125. Howells-Dodge Silver was sixth on a team total of 489.

The Clarkson/Leigh Blue team was third on a total of 434 while the Red Team combined for seventh and a 544.