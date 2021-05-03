Tough season ends in subdistrict play-in

The tough season for the Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team came to an end last week with a pair of losses to Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. The Warriors ended the season with a record of 0-14 and back-to-back losses to the same opponent. The first was a 4-0 defeat followed by a 5-0 shutout in the first round of subdistrict play.
In the regular season finale played in Norfolk on April 29, Schuyler held Lutheran High to two first half goals but couldn't produce anything itself before the break.
As has been the case most of the season, the Warriors were attacked with extreme pressure of the defensive end and gradually wore down over 80 minutes. Meanwhile SCHS managed only one shot on goal by Maribel Gonzalez. Things didn’t change much after the intermission break.
“In the second half they again dominated at the offensive end,” Schuyler had coach Clarissa Eloge said. “We were able to get more shots off in the second half with five shots on goal. Maribel was able to score in the 70th minute.”
The injury woes that have plagued Schuyler Central since early in the season also contributed to the defeat.
“Angela Arroyo and Jamie Romero both suffered concussions, so their seasons were ended after this game,” Eloge said.
Schuyler goalkeeper Judit Maiz did another solid job in the net for the Warriors despite the defeat.
On Saturday, the Warriors faced the same Lutheran High team in the first game of the Class B-5 subdistrict tournament played at Wilderness Park in Columbus. Schuyler Central played another solid first half, this time trailing just 1-0.
Despite missing five starters, Schuyler was much more aggressive than in its 4-1 loss to the same club two days earlier.
“Going into this game we did not have our starting goalie and actually were able to start and give a chance to many underclassmen that haven’t gotten as much playing time as before,” Eloge said. “They did a great job.”
Lutheran High scored its lone first-half goal in the seventh minute, seized the momentum but then were stifled by the young Schuyler defense for the remainder of the half.
“Our defense was able to figure things out after that first goal,” Eloge said.
The Warriors made several great runs on goal during the first 40 minutes of action but were unable to sneak a shot past the Lutheran High keeper.
“Emily Garcia and Ailyn Adame did a great job as forwards while trying to push through their defensive line,” Eloge said. “Maribel Gonzalez did a good job of moving the ball around as well.”
The depleted Warriors bench became a problem in the second half, enabling Lutheran High to erupt for four more goals while racing to the 5-0 victory.
It would have been easy for Schuyler’s coaches and players to hang their heads after a winless season, but the Warriors remain positive about the progress of their youth and the improvement made throughout the season.
“This is not the way we wanted the season to go,” Eloge said. “I am proud of those players that showed up every day and gave it their all. There were athletes that switched positions to help the team and were willing to do whatever was best to help out. If the underclassmen participate in off season activities and conditioning, I am excited to see how much they can grow within the next year.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.