Tough season ends in subdistrict play-in

The tough season for the Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team came to an end last week with a pair of losses to Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. The Warriors ended the season with a record of 0-14 and back-to-back losses to the same opponent. The first was a 4-0 defeat followed by a 5-0 shutout in the first round of subdistrict play.

In the regular season finale played in Norfolk on April 29, Schuyler held Lutheran High to two first half goals but couldn't produce anything itself before the break.

As has been the case most of the season, the Warriors were attacked with extreme pressure of the defensive end and gradually wore down over 80 minutes. Meanwhile SCHS managed only one shot on goal by Maribel Gonzalez. Things didn’t change much after the intermission break.

“In the second half they again dominated at the offensive end,” Schuyler had coach Clarissa Eloge said. “We were able to get more shots off in the second half with five shots on goal. Maribel was able to score in the 70th minute.”

The injury woes that have plagued Schuyler Central since early in the season also contributed to the defeat.