Travis Steinhoff ready to take on role as Schuyler's new AD

Yet while consistent success has been elusive, Steinhoff said the ingredients are in place.

"The one thing I was very impressed with is the kids seem to work really hard. Kids are really respectful and the coaches that I've seen coach were enthusiastic about what they're doing," he said. "If you have those things, you can build on it, and that's what I see from an outsider's viewpoint. Beyond just wins or losses, I see a program with kids that are respectful, work hard and hopefully we can get the numbers up, and I think all that will turn into a positive."

In order to fulfill his vision for the program, Steinhoff said he wants to get more students involved.

"I think the first thing is we want to be successful, but to start with, success is continuing to get kids that are working hard and being involved," he said. "If we can get more kids involved, I think success from a wins and loss area will happen."

High school is a crucial period in a person's life as they prepare to enter society as adults. That's another area of focus for Steinhoff.