Travis Steinhoff ready to take on role as Schuyler's new AD

Travis Steinhoff has been all over. He grew up in Crete and attended Doane, where he played basketball and baseball.
After transferring to UNK, he taught Spanish and coached basketball in Houston, Texas for five years. Steinhoff returned to Nebraska, teaching Spanish in Waverly for a year and then coaching PE and basketball in Fairbury for the past five years.
Last year, he earned his principalship master's degree at UNK. That journey has led him to Schuyler Central High School, where he's the new activities and athletic director.
Steinhoff said he was looking to go into administration and be an AD. Schuyler also presented the opportunity to be closer to family.
"Schuyler is just intriguing to me because No. 1, it's kind of similar to my hometown, Crete. There's some similarities," Steinhoff said. "Also, it's close to my wife's family and close to my family. It was a place I felt comfortable with and a good place to take my family and start a career."
Steinhoff has to fill big shoes, replacing Jim Kasik, who retired this year following more than 30 years with the school.
Several Warrior programs are in the midst of decades-long struggles. Schuyler football has had six winless seasons in the last 10, and girls teams went a combined 4-73 last season.
Yet while consistent success has been elusive, Steinhoff said the ingredients are in place.
"The one thing I was very impressed with is the kids seem to work really hard. Kids are really respectful and the coaches that I've seen coach were enthusiastic about what they're doing," he said. "If you have those things, you can build on it, and that's what I see from an outsider's viewpoint. Beyond just wins or losses, I see a program with kids that are respectful, work hard and hopefully we can get the numbers up, and I think all that will turn into a positive."
In order to fulfill his vision for the program, Steinhoff said he wants to get more students involved.
"I think the first thing is we want to be successful, but to start with, success is continuing to get kids that are working hard and being involved," he said. "If we can get more kids involved, I think success from a wins and loss area will happen."
High school is a crucial period in a person's life as they prepare to enter society as adults. That's another area of focus for Steinhoff.
"I think it's important we build young men and women of character. If these kids walk out of Schuyler High School better kids and ready for society, that's going to be our No. 1 goal," Steinhoff said. "If we can get kids involved and excited about being there, that's probably the first step we're going to take."
Schuyler has undergone regular turnover amongst its coaches with a new football, boys and girls basketball, volleyball and track and field coach hired this summer.
In addition to athletics, Steinhoff said he hopes to build on the success of Schuyler's fine arts program. A new auditorium was a part of the plans that also gave the school a new gym. He said he thinks that could be another vehicle for students to get involved.
"They've done a great job looking for people that are passionate about what they're doing, are good for the kids, both in activities whether it's athletics or whether it's band or performing arts and things like that," he said. "We're looking for people that are passionate about what they do and people that are good to kids. If they do those things, I think in the long run we'll have a lot of success."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.