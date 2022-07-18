Troy Schlueter aims to improve experience for Schuyler football

Schuyler football has gone through numerous coaching changes coupled with struggles on the field over the last few years. After an 0-9 season in which the Warriors were shut out seven times, Troy Schlueter was elevated to head coach after being an assistant coach last season.

In his first meeting with the team, Schlueter said he needed four or five players that want to do what the coaching staff suggests. He got more than that as he looks to reset the culture in Schuyler.

"I'm fired up. Anytime you get an opportunity to lead a team is great. Specifically with these guys, I'm looking to find a few kids that want to buy in," Schlueter said. "You want to work out, you want to get better, you want to learn the game and you want to be excited about it and have a good attitude. I'm excited to get to work and keep working with the ones that we've been working around."

Schlueter was previously the head coach at West Point-Beemer. He left the program last year to join Schuyler after six years in which he led the Cadets to three playoff appearances in four years.

He sees parallels from when he took that program over to where Schuyler is now. As is the case with Schuyler, he was an assistant for a year before becoming head coach. He said it wasn't a positive experience for the student-athletes and he had to change the rhetoric around the team.

"The first thing that had to change at West Point was how people talked about it. It was not very positive. Kids weren't having a good experience. They were mad at coaches, mad at people, mad at the world. Honestly, similar things are going on here," Schlueter said.

"It's easy to get that way when you're not successful on the scoreboard too. I get that," he added. "There I learned the most important thing is the people and the program. It takes quite a few people to build a good football program and to have success in any athletic program actually.

"I'm looking to treat people the right way and teach our kids to treat people the right way and in my opinion when you start changing some of those little things, everything else kind of takes care of itself. I don't worry about some of those big things until we take care of how we think about who we are, how we think about how we treat people, and things like that."

Schlueter grew up in York. He said he played sports in Schuyler a few times growing up. He went on to play football and run track at Concordia University. He was a football graduate assistant coach for two years. That's when Schlueter discovered he wanted to be a football coach.

Schlueter said he learned 80-plus percent of football from Bill McAllister, who was the Concordia offensive coordinator at the time. After working at an alternative school in Millard for a decade, McAllister rang up Schlueter. Now the West Point-Beemer superintendent, he asked Schlueter if he would be interesting in joining the football program. The rest is history.

The biggest thing Schlueter said he learned from being on the Schuyler staff last year is knowing the personnel, what skills the players have, who has to improve in the classroom and the little details that could come up if he wasn't aware of them.

He's prepared to provide some stability to the program as Schlueter is the third Warriors head football coach in the last three years.

"I feel kind of bad for them. They've had three coaches in four years. That's rough. I don't want that to continue for them, so I want to change it where it's a good high school football experience, kind of pay it forward like I had," he said. "I appreciate the coaches that I had, long time ago obviously, but high school football should be an awesome experience and I'm hoping to create that for them."

To help change the experience for the players, Schlueter said he's looking to build consistency with the coaching staff. He's excited for what they'll bring to the team not only from an X's and O's perspective, but off the field helping grow the players.

"I think that's going to be a major key because if they don't know that we care about their life outside of football, then why would they play hard for us? I wouldn't expect them to. That's not fair," Schlueter said. "We're looking to get to know the kids better each day we come into contact with them and if we continue to do that and they in turn want to know us too, hopefully. They don't just see us as old, chubby people. Hopefully they want to know us too and we can create kind of a little family. That's honestly what's it all about."

Schlueter said the differences between successful and unsuccessful programs is the focus on the little details and each student-athlete's attitude. He said he believes those two things they can change rapidly as Schuyler looks to win a game for the first time since Sept. 4, 2020.

"As far as everybody looks at wins and losses, I see no reason why we can't compete with people every week. Maybe I'm naive, but I prefer to be naive to be honest," Schlueter said. "I just think any time you take something over, your job is to lead even if at the moment you maybe shouldn't. I always go into the game thinking there's some way we can do it."

His long-term goal for the Warriors program is to build a brotherhood and create a positive experience for the players.

"That's always my No. 1 goal is to get it to a point where we care about each other regardless if it's football season or not and we got each other's backs through the rest of our lives. Number two, I want to help them have the high school football experience that I know they can have because there's nothing like a big game," Schlueter said.

"When you play yourself into a big game and you feel the electricity in the stadium, it's just different. I want those kids to experience that because that's an awesome thing you never forget when you walk into a stadium and it's packed, music's blaring and band playing and stuff like that. There's just nothing like it.

"I want to get them to believe to the point that they've played themselves into some of those experiences. I have no doubt in my mind, maybe I'm naive or arrogant or both, but I feel like we can become competitive very quickly and change the rhetoric around the program."