Unfinished business: Jaguars return to state, defeat Cross County in district final

Howells-Dodge has worked all season with an eye toward returning to where the Jaguars came so close to a state championship last winter. After losing in the Class D-2 title game, and now in Class C-2, Cross County was the only team standing in their way for a return trip to Lincoln and another hopeful run to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In front of a packed house in Howells, the Jaguars defeated the Cougars 63-47 on Monday night and set the state for another memorable March.

Blake Sindelar put the Jaguars on his back with 29 points. He made three three-pointers in the first half then lived at the line in the second half. Sindelar finished the game shooting 15 of 20 from the charity stripe and was 10 of 14 in the fourth quarter.

"He just has that competitive mentality where he's not going to let us lose, so when the game is on the line, he's going to make a play," Jaguars head coach Kevin Janata said.

Howells-Dodge jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter on eight points from Sindelar. Cross County hung around but was never able to take a lead. In the fourth, after the Cougars pulled to within seven at 43-36, Howells-Dodge closed the game out on a 20-11 run.

Janata said that Gavin Nelson texted him Sunday night about doing a morning shootaround. The extra work in the gym might have been a major reason whey Nelson scored 16 and sank five threes.

"Big shots tonight. In the end, I think it was worth it," Janata said. "I'll come and open the gym at 6:45 if he's going to shoot like that."

Cross County's Cory Hollinger was the main source of offense for the Cougars. The 6-foot-6 senior scored 21 points, including nine in the second quarter.

"We knew Hollinger was going to be a big beast down low. Give him credit. He got his looks. He got his points, kind of gave us some trouble," Janata said. "Seemed like the only way to stop him is fouling him, and he still finished through that. We did a nice job of rotating a couple different guys on him and digging off other guys. We made some adjustments to slow him down a little bit."

Howells-Dodge enters the state tournament at 23-3, a five-game improvement from last year's record. They Jags begin play Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

"These guys feel like there's unfinished business," Janata said. "I know it's a new class, new team, new journey, but they deserve to be back down there. They've earned this. I'm proud of them."

Howells-Dodge 68, Wakefield 51 (Feb. 24): Sindelar, Nelson and Bayer carried the Jaguars to a subdistrict title. The trio combined for 63 points.

Sindelar posted 26 points on 10 of 20 shooting along with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Nelson made five threes to end with 19 points. Bayer shot 7 of 8 to finish with 18 points.

Howells-Dodge scored 42 points in the first half and led by 20 at halftime. The team shot an effective 49% field goal percentage.

Howells-Dodge 82, Tri County Northeast 41 (Feb. 22): Howells-Dodge outscored the Wolfpack in every quarter. The Jags led 23-9 after the first then outscored Tri County Northeast 21-5 in the final eight minutes.

Lance Brester scored a team-high 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Sindelar recorded 17 points on 8 of 9 from the field. Ten Jaguars scored on a night the team hit on a scorching 63%.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

