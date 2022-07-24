Unfinished business: Young Patriots hungry for third straight state appearance

Clarkson/Leigh volleyball's adopted motto for the 2022 season is "unfinished business." The Patriots enter the fall with a young squad looking to get back to Lincoln for a third straight season.

Head coach Becky Schneider said it's been a great summer with open gyms and the players holding themselves accountable when it comes to weights.

Clarkson/Leigh just returned from attending the Nebraska Top 10 camp in Kearney, where the Patriots competed against the top teams in Class C-2. The tournament allowed Schneider to test its players in various roles in situations.

"We're a young team. We lost five seniors, two of which had significant amount of time and were starters. Having to fill a couple spots is always kind of fun, but challenging," Schneider said. "We took 12 girls and we kind of played them all to see what works, how the team responds differently to each player that's in the game.

"It's been interesting, but fun and exciting and challenging. We can't wait to get started for first day of practice and actually just hit the drills and make ourselves better."

In a pool of nine teams featuring the reigning state champions Oakland-Craig, it emerged as the winners of the pool and squared off against C-1 champion Lincoln Lutheran in the title match. The Warriors won both sets 25-17 and 25-20, but Schneider said it was a positive experience.

"We went into that game just open-minded. Take them on. Last is last year. They're a new team, we're a new team. The first set I would say there were some nerves," Schneider said. "We definitely battled and we actually led some of the second set. We were able to serve aggressively and give them some looks to keep them out of system, which definitely benefitted us."

Schneider said the team wasn't even at full capacity for the title match as a couple players weren't feeling well. She said she would have loved to play them again with a team fully healthy.

"It's good to see teams like that challenge us and get us out of our comfort zone. It's the only way we're going to grow and get better. That was a really positive thing of them being there," she said. "Throwing them in games like that and taking them to Top 10, it definitely breaks that shell of having those nerves. It shows they can keep up, they can do this and they can handle it."

Clarkson/Leigh posted a 23-7 record last season. It defeated Thayer Central in straight sets in the district final and fell to Sutton in five sets in the state quarterfinals. Five seniors graduated from last year's squad, including starting outside hitter Kennedy Settje and setter Makenna Held.

Settje was second on the team with 240 kills last year. Held posted three straight seasons of at least 721 assists, including a school-record 828 in 2020. Schneider sees Settje's sisters Brynn and Baylee as potential replacements for Kennedy while Izzy Hollatz is the frontrunner to fill the setter role.

"Brynn played DS (defensive specialist) and libero for us last year, but we're looking for her to fill Kennedy's spot, but her twin sister (Baylee) really grew and became a lot stronger and we're tossing around other ideas," Schneider said. "Izzy (Hollatz) played for us last year as a freshman. She was actually a right back DS, so she has a year of experience but not in a setting position. That's been a little bit of a challenge to get a connection with her and our hitters, but she's come a long way. She's building those relationships and being able to deliver a ball to our hitters."

Schneider said the team's strengths will be its strong hitters and blockers. Chloe Hanel enters her junior year as the team's leader in kills (396) and blocks (101) and Schneider said she hopes she becomes a more vocal leader this season with just one senior on the squad in Korbee Wendt.

"She's (Hanel) probably the most competitive on our team and sometimes her frustration can show, so we've worked with her on that," she said. "We're trying to get her to have a bigger leadership role just because her team looks to her. Obviously, she's going to be our go-to."

Juniors Gracie Eisenmann and Tanyn Larson are also entering their junior seasons. They will take on larger roles this season on the front row after recording 112 and 83 kills, respectively.

"They've come a long way. Gracie (Eisenmann) did club and just by her doing club, she's learned a lot more of the game and I think she's gained a lot of wisdom. She elevates better, contacts the ball a little bit better. I think just overall plays with a little bit more confidence," Schneider said. "Tanyn (Larson) is coming along. She'll get there. We're missing kind of that hitter-setter connection with her, but we're going to hit that hard and she'll be there. Looking for her to be more vocal as well."

Schneider is aware of the challenge of getting back to state for a third straight year, especially given the youth on the roster, but she said she believes the team is ready to take the challenge head on.

"Teams have our number. They know what we have. They know we're going to be competitive either way and they're going to want to keep us from hitting that goal. With having a young roster, we need to keep pushing them," Schneider said. "They know what is expected of them and keep raising the bar every year. Being young is going to be challenging just to have to reach that goal, but these girls are gamers so I don't think that's going to be an issue at all."