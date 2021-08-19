Upperclassmen ready to lead Schuyler golf

Experience won't be a problem for Schuyler golf this fall. Depth, however, could be a future issue.
Coach Shanda Hall welcomes a team comprised of four seniors and two juniors that also includes five returners from the 2020 team. Those athletes are seniors Janel Lopez, Jazmine Martinez, Natalia Ruiz and Esmerelda Sacarias, and juniors Marianna Castillo and Angel DeLeon. There are no freshmen or seniors on the 2021 roster.
Coach Hall is entering her third season as head coach of the SCHS girls golf team. Boys head coach Brante Hayes is not officially listed as the assistant coach for the girls team but helps with practices and assists in managing the home meets that take place at the Schuyler Golf Club.
According to Hall, the girls on her team came into their first week of practices prepared from a summer spent on the course.
“Practices have gotten off to a great start," she said. "Several of our ladies were able to golf throughout the summer months to stay in shape for this season."
The obvious strength of the 2021 team is the experienced golfers that are returning.
“I anticipate a solid season,” Hall said. “We return five ladies from last season, and they all have varsity experience. They understand the work necessary to be successful. With this returning experience and a tremendously positive attitude, I anticipate good things from this team.”
The team returns five letterwinners. Sacarias is expected to be the top player after having an outstanding 2020 season in which she was a consistent medalist. Hall expects the other seniors to find their own moments as well and be regular contributors.
The Warriors are guaranteed to meet top competition from their first meet until the final one on the schedule.
“Once again the Central Conference is strong with York and Grand Island Northwest fielding some of the best teams in Class B and we will face some very talented golfers. Scottsbluff will be tough in Class B as well,” Hall said. “Every single meet will feature quality competition.”
As far as goals set by Hall and her golfers this season, they will be looking at improving the averages with every meet. The golfers are very intent on being more focused when they are on the course and remaining focused throughout each entire round. The hope is to eliminate poor shots in competition.
With the golfing expertise of Coach Hall and her positive outlook on coaching, this is a team that has the potential to have a break through season in 2021.