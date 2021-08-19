Upperclassmen ready to lead Schuyler golf

Experience won't be a problem for Schuyler golf this fall. Depth, however, could be a future issue.

Coach Shanda Hall welcomes a team comprised of four seniors and two juniors that also includes five returners from the 2020 team. Those athletes are seniors Janel Lopez, Jazmine Martinez, Natalia Ruiz and Esmerelda Sacarias, and juniors Marianna Castillo and Angel DeLeon. There are no freshmen or seniors on the 2021 roster.

Coach Hall is entering her third season as head coach of the SCHS girls golf team. Boys head coach Brante Hayes is not officially listed as the assistant coach for the girls team but helps with practices and assists in managing the home meets that take place at the Schuyler Golf Club.

According to Hall, the girls on her team came into their first week of practices prepared from a summer spent on the course.

“Practices have gotten off to a great start," she said. "Several of our ladies were able to golf throughout the summer months to stay in shape for this season."

The obvious strength of the 2021 team is the experienced golfers that are returning.