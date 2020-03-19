Ups and downs for winter Warriors

The 2019-2020 Winter sports season at Schuyler Central had many ups and downs in boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling, and it left all three teams hungry for improved seasons a year from now.
All three squads lost some tremendous senior leadership from those who ended their varsity careers, but all have a great deal of experience returning and potential for several all-conference and all state performers.
Here is a look back at the SCHS Winters sports season.
Boys Basketball: The boys basketball team, coached by Lyndon Beebe, finished with a season record of 6-16.
The Warriors began the season with a promising 3-2 start that included victories over Madison (53-26), Plattsmouth (38-32), and David City (62-32). Their most impressive victory of the season was a 51-30 romp over Columbus Lakeview in January.
Despite struggles late in the season, the Warriors played hard and grew as a team.
“Looking back, I think our season showed that we were much improved over last year.” coach Lyndon Beebe said. “We put in the time during the offseason to improve our individual and team skills, and I think that it showed in our games.”
Team stats showed the Warriors scoring 41.2 points per game, shooting 40% from the field, and averaging 21.8 rebounds per contest. They also recorded 7.9 assists, 6.8 steals and four blocks per outing.
Individually, Easton Hall led the team in scoring with 14.8 points a game followed by Aaron Langemeier with 12.4, Juan Gonzalez with 5.0 and Oscar Velez with 4.8. Hall, Langemeier, and Velez will all be returning for their senior seasons next year.
Langemeier led the Warriors with 44 3-point connections while Hall added 11 and Ruben Lickei had 10.
In the rebounding department, Hall had 144, Langemeier had 102, Velez had 74, and Gonzalez had 70.
Senior Nolan Healy led the team with 46 assists followed by Hall with 45 and Langemeier with 22.
Defensively, Langemeier had 52 steals followed by Hall with 33 and Gonzalez with 22. Hall led SCHS with an amazing 74 blocks on the season. Langemeier had eight rejections and Velez added four.
Beebe had positive thoughts when looking ahead to the 2020-21 season.
“The amount of improvement needed for next year means that we'll need to work even harder to get our program to where I think it can be," he said. "It's exciting to see players already working on their game. Right after districts, our players were in the Field House playing. That's a great indicator on how much these guys love basketball and how determined they are to get better. We're excited for next year with the idea that we'll be even better.”
Girls Basketball: The Schuyler Central girls basketball team suffered through the growing pains left by the absence of four graduating seniors from the 2018-19 squad. They finished the season with a record of 0-22, including a tough 24-19 loss on the road at Madison to begin the season and a 39-35 overtime loss to Boys Town during a game in which the Schuyler girls played their hearts out.
Head Coach Dan Wolken knew that this was going to be a challenging season before it even began but, through it all, he kept a positive outlook on the progress his team was making.
“We had a difficult season this year,” stated Wolken. “Though we didn't win a varsity game this season I was proud of this team. They always came into each game with a positive attitude. They would practice hard each week with the approach to improve.”
"Several fans and coaches would comment that our girls would never give up and would still be diving on the floor for loose balls right to the end of each game."
Team statistics for the girls showed that they scored 10.4 points per game, shot 13% on field goal attempts, had 16.5 rebounds, dished out 1.8 assists, snared 6.2 steals and had 2.2 blocks each contest.
The leading scorer for the Warriors was Alejandra Castro with 3.2 points per game, followed by Jocelyn Tena with 2.8, Crystal Carrillo with 2.7, and Jakelin Mejia with 1.6. Mejia and Carrillo were dominant in the lane with 106 and 63 rebounds, respectively.
Tena led the squad in assists with 17 while Mejia added 10.
Defensively, Mejia had 42 steals followed by Tena with 28, Judith Vasquez with 23, Castro with 16, Carrillo with 11. Castro led the team with 19 blocks, followed by Carrillo with 17 and Tena with six.
Wolken too is looking forward to a better season next year from his young squad.
“The day after we lost to Blair in subdistricts, several girls told me they wished we could still continue with practices,” said Wolken. “I am proud of these girls and how they handled themselves this season.”
Wrestling: Although the wrestlers did not have their best season on record, they continued to prove their excellence on the mats.
Among their several accomplishments were winning the Green Machine Dual Tournament before the Christmas break, finishing in the top half of eight of the 10 regular-season tournaments and invitationals in which they participated, having two state tournament qualifiers (Travis Marxsen and Ivan Perez) and having Marxsen capture a fourth-place medal in the 182-pound weight class at the state meet in Omaha.
SCHS Coach Jeremy Hlavac also worked with a young team that gained valuable experience as the season progressed.
“This season we were a young team,” Hlavac said. “We only had five seniors on the team, and only four of those wrestled at the varsity level. That means we filled the other 10 weights with underclassmen.
The varsity wrestlers this who competed at the district tournament in February were: Ivan Perez (23-13), James Castanon (11-29), Brayan Romero (4-14), Dennis Martinez (6-21), Freddy Basilio (2-5), Henry Ramirez (23-20), Jonathan Gonzalez (24-26), Diego Maganda (24-22), Jhony Escobar (22-25), Jaime Lira (16-19), Casey Ramirez (12-25) and Alejandro Sanabria (24-26).
With so many wrestlers returning next season, Hlavac knows what it will take for his troops to improve during the months away.
“The future looks bright for the Warriors. We still need to put the time in and we need off season wrestling and weight training,” stated Hlavac. “The staff and myself are going to get a plan in place to make sure we keep our wrestlers competitive.”
“I'd like to say the the wrestlers need to trust in the process. The thing in the process includes the offseason activities. I look forward to these young wrestlers putting in a solid off-season and be ready for the upcoming season.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.