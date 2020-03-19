Ups and downs for winter Warriors

Team stats showed the Warriors scoring 41.2 points per game, shooting 40% from the field, and averaging 21.8 rebounds per contest. They also recorded 7.9 assists, 6.8 steals and four blocks per outing.

Individually, Easton Hall led the team in scoring with 14.8 points a game followed by Aaron Langemeier with 12.4, Juan Gonzalez with 5.0 and Oscar Velez with 4.8. Hall, Langemeier, and Velez will all be returning for their senior seasons next year.

Langemeier led the Warriors with 44 3-point connections while Hall added 11 and Ruben Lickei had 10.

In the rebounding department, Hall had 144, Langemeier had 102, Velez had 74, and Gonzalez had 70.

Senior Nolan Healy led the team with 46 assists followed by Hall with 45 and Langemeier with 22.

Defensively, Langemeier had 52 steals followed by Hall with 33 and Gonzalez with 22. Hall led SCHS with an amazing 74 blocks on the season. Langemeier had eight rejections and Velez added four.

Beebe had positive thoughts when looking ahead to the 2020-21 season.