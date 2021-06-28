Valpo no-hits Schuyler Legion

Several of the same issues continued to plague the Schuyler American Legion Post #47 baseball team in its latest loss last week. Solid pitching, weak fielding, and a lack of hitting led to a 9-0 loss to Valparaiso in a June 22 road game.
In its eight games this season, Schuyler has been no-hit by the opposition three times and had two other games when the squad was limited to only one hit. In all eight games combined during this 2021 season, Schuyler has only amassed a meager total of 12 hits.
Another area dogging Schuyler has been 43 fielding errors leading to an eye-popping 63 unearned runs. In the Valparaiso contest, Schuyler booted the ball six times that lead to seven unearned runs.
Juan Gonzalez, who has been improving his control with each outing on the mound, was the starting pitcher for Schuyler. He tossed three innings and gave up seven hits and nine runs, only one of which was earned. He also struck out three batters and walked two.
Michael Prother of Valparaiso stymied Schuyler, going all four innings while striking out four and walking two to secure the no-hit win for the home team.
Schuyler managed four baserunners in the contest. Logan Johnson reached first base on a dropped third strike in the first inning, Dennis Martinez and Johnson drew back-to-back walks to lead off the fourth inning and Diego Svoboda reached base on a fielding error by Valparaiso to load the bases for Schuyler in the fourth inning. Christopher Shannon hit into a fielder’s choice to end the threat and the game.
Travis Nelson and Dillon Dewitt paced the Valparaiso offense with two singles apiece. Dewitt was also credited with two runs batted in. Ethan Boyd and Potter led the team with two runs scored.
Valparaiso scored three in the first after three hits and two errors. An error in the first at-bat, two singles and a balk made it 5-0 after two. A leadoff walk, two passed balls, sac fly, error, walk, single and passed ball brought in the final four runs in the third.
Schuyler returned to the field Tuesday with a home game against Yutan at Merchants Park. The team’s next game is on July 6 when Schuyler hosts West Point-Beemer.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.