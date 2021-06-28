Valpo no-hits Schuyler Legion

Several of the same issues continued to plague the Schuyler American Legion Post #47 baseball team in its latest loss last week. Solid pitching, weak fielding, and a lack of hitting led to a 9-0 loss to Valparaiso in a June 22 road game.

In its eight games this season, Schuyler has been no-hit by the opposition three times and had two other games when the squad was limited to only one hit. In all eight games combined during this 2021 season, Schuyler has only amassed a meager total of 12 hits.

Another area dogging Schuyler has been 43 fielding errors leading to an eye-popping 63 unearned runs. In the Valparaiso contest, Schuyler booted the ball six times that lead to seven unearned runs.

Juan Gonzalez, who has been improving his control with each outing on the mound, was the starting pitcher for Schuyler. He tossed three innings and gave up seven hits and nine runs, only one of which was earned. He also struck out three batters and walked two.

Michael Prother of Valparaiso stymied Schuyler, going all four innings while striking out four and walking two to secure the no-hit win for the home team.