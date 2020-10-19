Vikings set tone early, rout Warriors 62-0

It was a night when all the fireworks belonged to the Lakeview Vikings.

On Friday, Oct. 16, the Schuyler Central High School football team traveled to Columbus in search of their second victory of the season. What happened following the opening kickoff was an explosion by the Lakeview offense that resulted in a 62-0 victory and win number 100 for Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen.

Lakeview left little doubt which team would win the district encounter as they scored on the first offensive play from scrimmage on a 59-yard pass from quarterback Kolby Blaser to Adam Van Cleave, giving the Vikings an advantage a quick 25 seconds into the game.

Touchdown runs by Austen Smith of 18 yards, Brock Mahoney of 10 yards and another scoring strike from Kolby Blaser to Mason Viergutz covering 24 yards gave Lakeview an eye-popping 28-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter of play.

The Vikings tacked on three more scores in the second quarter to take a 49-0 lead to the locker room at halftime as Logan Jaixen scored from 11 yards out, Blaser scored on a quarterback keeper from the 2-yard line and Van Cleave scored from 5 yards out on the final play of the half. Place kicker Mason Klug converted successfully on eight of nine extra point kick attempts.