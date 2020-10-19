Vikings set tone early, rout Warriors 62-0

It was a night when all the fireworks belonged to the Lakeview Vikings.
On Friday, Oct. 16, the Schuyler Central High School football team traveled to Columbus in search of their second victory of the season. What happened following the opening kickoff was an explosion by the Lakeview offense that resulted in a 62-0 victory and win number 100 for Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen.
Lakeview left little doubt which team would win the district encounter as they scored on the first offensive play from scrimmage on a 59-yard pass from quarterback Kolby Blaser to Adam Van Cleave, giving the Vikings an advantage a quick 25 seconds into the game.
Touchdown runs by Austen Smith of 18 yards, Brock Mahoney of 10 yards and another scoring strike from Kolby Blaser to Mason Viergutz covering 24 yards gave Lakeview an eye-popping 28-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter of play.
The Vikings tacked on three more scores in the second quarter to take a 49-0 lead to the locker room at halftime as Logan Jaixen scored from 11 yards out, Blaser scored on a quarterback keeper from the 2-yard line and Van Cleave scored from 5 yards out on the final play of the half. Place kicker Mason Klug converted successfully on eight of nine extra point kick attempts.
Schuyler’s beleaguered defense gave up 448 yards of total offense to Lakeview including 311 yards on the ground and another 137 yards through the air. The Warriors were limited to 51 total yards as they rushed for 31 yards on 16 carries and completed 5 of 10 passing attempts for 20 yards.
Schuyler Central quarterback Dennis Martinez was the leading rusher for the Warriors, picking up 21 yards on 13 carries while Gelbert Escobar gained 13 yards on three carries and Johnathan Gonzalez amassed 13 yards on 10 carries.
Martinez was 5 for 10 in the passing department for 20 yards, connecting on his first three attempts. He also tossed one interception.
The leading receiver for the Warriors was Yair Garcia with four receptions for 13 yards. Diego Svoboda had one grab for seven yards.
Schuyler Central enters its final game of the season on Friday at 7 p.m. in a matchup with West Point-Beemer at the SCHS football complex. West Point-Beemer enters the game with a 5-3 season record and a perfect 3-0 record in district play. The Warriors are currently 1-7 on the season.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
