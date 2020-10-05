Volleyball Wrap:Baumert show in Howells

Howells-Dodge Volleyball
Saturday
Howells-Dodge def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-19, 25-23
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 19-25, 25-15, 25-12
Wahoo def. Howells-Dodge, 17-25, 25-16, 25-18: After a successful triangular on Thursday, C-2 No. 6 Howells-Dodge (15-4) carried the momentum over into Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh Tournament.
The Patriots went 2-1 with the only loss coming to Neumann (9-7). Howells-Dodge defeated Aquinas (8-11) and Pender (11-10).
Stats for the Neumann game were not available, but in the two wins Grace Baumert led the Jaguars with 27 kills, Janessa Schmidt served four aces, Carly Bayer blocked three shots, Riley Pokorny and Lexie Brester each recorded nine digs and Brester finished with 29 assists.
Sept. 29
Howells-Dodge def. BRLD, 25-18, 25-12: Grace and Ellie Baumert continued to find success, leading Howells-Dodge to a big victory over BRLD.
Grace finished with 13 kills and Ellie had 24 assists.
Howells-Dodge def. Madison, 25-8, 25-8: Howells-Dodge's defense was the star of the match, holding Madison to just five kills.
Howells-Dodge finished with 16 kills as a team.
Howells-Dodge is in action next on Saturday in a triangular at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, in which Twin River (0-11) will also be in action.
Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball
Saturday
Wahoo Neumann def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25: No stats from C-2 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh (15-2) were made available from the home tournament on Saturday.
The Patriots lost to Neumann and defeated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (9-11) and Pender.
Sept. 29
Clarkson/Leigh def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16: Clarkson/Leigh swept Fremont Bergan (15-7) at home on Sept. 29.
Freshman Chloe Hanel led the Patriots with 14 kills, Kayden Schumacher served three aces, Cassidy Hoffman blocked three shots, Makenna Held recorded 20 digs and 41 assists.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next on Thursday at home against D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (13-1).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!