Volleyball Wrap:Baumert show in Howells

Howells-Dodge Volleyball

Saturday

Howells-Dodge def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-19, 25-23

Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 19-25, 25-15, 25-12

Wahoo def. Howells-Dodge, 17-25, 25-16, 25-18: After a successful triangular on Thursday, C-2 No. 6 Howells-Dodge (15-4) carried the momentum over into Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh Tournament.

The Patriots went 2-1 with the only loss coming to Neumann (9-7). Howells-Dodge defeated Aquinas (8-11) and Pender (11-10).

Stats for the Neumann game were not available, but in the two wins Grace Baumert led the Jaguars with 27 kills, Janessa Schmidt served four aces, Carly Bayer blocked three shots, Riley Pokorny and Lexie Brester each recorded nine digs and Brester finished with 29 assists.

Sept. 29

Howells-Dodge def. BRLD, 25-18, 25-12: Grace and Ellie Baumert continued to find success, leading Howells-Dodge to a big victory over BRLD.

Grace finished with 13 kills and Ellie had 24 assists.