Volleyball Wrap: David City overwhelms Schuyler
Volleyball Wrap: David City overwhelms Schuyler

Volleyball
unknown

Schuyler 

Sept. 22

David City def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-4, 25-3: David City senior Lauren Vandenberg finished with 14 kills to lead David City to victory. Schuyler (3-11) has now lost six straight games and will be in action next at C-2 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh (12-1) on Thursday. 

Clarkson/Leigh

Saturday 

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-16: Clarkson/Leigh went 3-0 at the Hampton Invite, sweeping all four teams. 

In the match against Silver Lake, freshman Chloe Hanel led all players with 15 kills, and senior Cassidy Hoffman added six. 

Howells-Dodge

Saturday 

Howells-Dodge def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-16, 25-9, 25-17: Howells-Dodge (11-3) won its third straight match at home on Saturday. 

Sept. 24 

Howells-Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-18

Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-18: Howells-Dodge easily swept Cedar Bluffs and Pender in a triangular at Pender behind 19 kills from Grace Baumert. 

Sept. 22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells-Dodge, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11: Baumert continued to lead the Jaguars on offense, adding seven kills. But it wasn't enough to earn the victory at home. 

Howells-Dodge finished with 22 kills and 13 attacking errors. 

Ellie Baumert led the Jaguars in aces with two, and Grace Baumert added one, but Howells-Dodge committed six serving errors. 

Janessa Schmidt blocked four shots as the team finished with seven total blocks and eight blocking errors. The Baumerts led the team with seven digs each, and Ellie had 16 assists. 

The loss broke a five-game win streak for Howells-Dodge. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net 



