Waiting on a Warrior to emerge: Schuyler boys XC 2020

Carter is still waiting to see how many runners he will have when the season officially begins as he is waiting for some newcomers to show up that have not yet joined the fold.

“I will have to wait and see these young men run before I can determine how much they will help the team,” noted Carter.

Carter stated that the schedule for his team will be the same as past years. The schedule has always been a challenge for the Warrior harriers as they compete in the always tough Central Conference meet. Year in and year out, they face stiff competition in their district tournament assignment.

At the top of Class B, Carter looks for Omaha Skutt and Benedictine Mount Michael to be two of the better teams.

Setting their own teams goals has been somewhat of a challenge for the Warriors.

“It has been difficult for me to set realistic team goals until I see who will actually be on my varsity squad,” said Carter. “My main goal is that everyone will see their times improve. I always compare times from one year to the next at every meet during the season. That is easy to do since we run on so many of the same courses each fall.”