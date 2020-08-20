Waiting on a Warrior to emerge: Schuyler boys XC 2020

Schuyler Central High School boys cross country team is facing a hurdle it has not encountered for quite some time - the Warriors are in a rebuilding mode with a group that does not have any state meet experience.
Coach Rick Carter’s squad of runners have shown steady improvement over the past several years. That consistent progress gives him and the group no reason to doubt the potential to build another strong team by season's end.
“I have lost some key runners, so I am going to need someone to step up and fill their spots,” Carter said. “I have three returning lettermen in Kenny Mejia, Hugo Ramon and Gavin Bywater. My top runners at this point are Kevin Perez, Ramon and Uriel Alvarado.”
Carter said that despite his team’s inexperience, he has seen a strong work ethic in his athletes and that several of the runners put in the miles necessary over the summer months to realize improvement.
With just over a week of training under their belts, Carter likes what he has seen with his team’s workouts.
“Practices have been going well so far. We warm up down at South Park this year which actually has been pretty nice,” said Carter. “The guys have been working very hard for me and that is all that I can ask of them.”
Carter is still waiting to see how many runners he will have when the season officially begins as he is waiting for some newcomers to show up that have not yet joined the fold.
“I will have to wait and see these young men run before I can determine how much they will help the team,” noted Carter.
Carter stated that the schedule for his team will be the same as past years. The schedule has always been a challenge for the Warrior harriers as they compete in the always tough Central Conference meet. Year in and year out, they face stiff competition in their district tournament assignment.
At the top of Class B, Carter looks for Omaha Skutt and Benedictine Mount Michael to be two of the better teams.
Setting their own teams goals has been somewhat of a challenge for the Warriors.
“It has been difficult for me to set realistic team goals until I see who will actually be on my varsity squad,” said Carter. “My main goal is that everyone will see their times improve. I always compare times from one year to the next at every meet during the season. That is easy to do since we run on so many of the same courses each fall.”
One of the highlights for coach Carter this year is holding practices and preparing for meets after most of the second semester sports were wiped out during the spring and the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s absolutely great to be coaching runners again after losing our track season,” stated Carter. “I have a great bunch of individuals on my team and I am really enjoying practices. I also picked up Joel Carrillo as an assistant coach this year. He will be a huge asset to our team.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
