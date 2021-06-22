Walks burn Schuyler at Lakeview Seniors

The American Legion Post 47 baseball team from Schuyler shored up their defense and committed only three errors against Lakeview but issued nine free passes and paid for it in a 15-0 loss in Columbus on June 15. Schuyler had fallen to the same Lakeview team at Merchant Park in Schuyler on May 25 by the score of 20-3.

Schuyler has struggled at the plate during much of its 0-7 season. That remained the case against Lakeview. Krae Lavicky limited Schuyler to one hit in three innings before Joel Thomas came in and got the final three outs on just nine pitches.

Lavicky threw 43 pitches, 31 for strikes and struck out eight of 11 hitters faced.

Diego Svoboda was the starting pitcher for Schuyler, and he failed to get an out as he allowed four earned runs on a pair of walks and two hit batters before recording an out.

Cade Bohac relieved Svoboda and allowed nine runs in two innings. He struck out one Lakeview batter and walked three others.

Logan Johnson followed Svoboda to the hill. Johnson had been a strong reliever for Schuyler, but he gave up two runs and walked three batters. Like Svoboda, Johnson did not retire a Lakeview batter during his stint at pitcher.