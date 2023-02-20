OMAHA - Schuyler boys wrestling returned to the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships with seniors Brayan Romero and Diego Maganada and sophomores Chris Shannon and Jordan Martinez competing at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Romero and Maganda fell in the heartbreak round Friday night, Shannon lost in the consolation second round and Martinez dropped his two matches on Thursday and Friday.

"I'm proud of them. I was very happy with their efforts," Warriors head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "I wish we could have gotten some seniors on the medal stand, but I'm still very pleased with their efforts. I thought they wrestled hard and I was very proud of them."

Romero and Maganda each battled back from first round defeats to put themselves a win away from securing a medal.

Romero (32-12) lost 8-2 to Wayne junior Garrett Schultz before rebounding Friday with two wins.

He shut out Elkhorn sophomore Eric Sutton 7-0 in the consolation first round. The senior took down Sutton in period one and in the third period, he scored a reversal and put Sutton on his back for a three-point nearfall.

Romero advanced to the night session Friday with a 5-2 victory against Ogallala senior Logan Stephens. He scored all five points in the second period on a pair of takedowns and an escape.

Beatrice junior Gavin Vanover defeated Romero 9-3 in the final match of his career. Romero trailed 4-3 entering the third period following an escape and a reversal, but Vanover scored five points in the third on an escape, takedown and two-point nearfall.

The senior ended his career with his first state appearance and 94 career wins.

"Last year at the district tournament, Brayan (Romero) told me that he was going to be a state qualifier next year. The main thing about him is he was such a great leader up in our wrestling this season," Hlavac said. "I can't be more proud of him. He really put forth a great senior season. I know he had a goal in mind to be a state medalist this year and he fell just a little bit short, but definitely wasn't for a lack of effort."

Maganda (39-8) battled back from a 16-0 tech fall defeat to Bennington junior Braxton Peacher with a 13-5 major decision victory over Ralston senior Alex Karasek and a 9-2 decision against Scottsbluff senior Mason Wagner.

In those two matches, the senior combined for seven takedowns, four two-point nearfalls and two escapes.

Brock Templar of Blair defeated Maganda 3-0 in the consolation third round. It was scoreless entering the third period as Templar escaped with 1:37 remaining and took down Maganda with 58 seconds left in the match.

The senior completed his career as a two-time state qualifier and 116 career wins.

"I was very pleased with his senior season. He's in the top 10 in wins at Schuyler, so that's great," Maganda said. "Another successful wrestler through our program. He really dedicated himself and put forth a great senior year."

Shannon (37-12) battled through a rib injury suffered at districts, gutting out one win in three matches.

The sophomore lost 14-9 to Lexington sophomore Cesar Cano. Shannon finished the match with three reversals and three escapes.

In the consolation first round, Shannon trailed Gering senior Brasen Hakert 9-2 in the third period reversal. The sophomore worked from the top position and managed to pin Hakert at 4 minutes, 38 seconds.

For the second time in three weeks, Cozad junior Dreu White defeated Shannon as White won 9-2. Shannon led 2-0 after one period following a takedown, but White responded with a two takedowns, a pair of two-point nearfalls and one escape.

"Chris (Shannon) getting down there this year and getting a win was very impressive. We didn't really quite know what his status was going to be after the district tournament with those ribs," Hlavac said. "After his first round match on Thursday, I could tell they were bothing him. There's was maybe a little bit more to it than he was letting on.

"On Friday, we got him doctored him and ready to go. Came back and just staying determined and keeping his eye on the prize to go down to state and get a win and he did it for us. I can really tell in the last match his injury was really starting to bother him."

Martinez (10-13) was pinned in both matches in Omaha. The sophomore lost at 1:30 to Omaha Skutt sophomore Cole Welte in the first round and in 30 seconds to Scotus Central Catholic freshman Hunter Brunkhorst in the consolation first round.

"I really think that will be motivation for him next year. We didn't have a great, great season. He (Martinez) put forth a good season. He played a pivotal role in us making it to the state duals championship," Hlavac said. "Getting to the district tournament and winning the matches that he was supposed to win got him just that bit of confidence and success to be able to make it to state.

"I think for him just being down there and getting that experience and that motivation to get it back again and be on the mats and get ready for next year."

Schuyler, as will the rest of the state, will adjust to new weight classes in between 138 and 285 pounds. With the group that's returning along with the incoming freshmen, Hlavac said he believes that will benefit his squad.

"We got guys that we were waiting in the wings behind some of these seniors, not just our qualifier seniors but some of our other seniors that we had in the lineup this year. I'm looking forward to another successful season," Hlavac said. "Getting rid of an upper weight and adding another middleweight for us is huge because we got lots of wrestlers out every year and having another one in the middle class is going to help us out a lot. I'm looking forward to see where everyone is going to fall, another year of growth and another year of just kids getting bigger in general and see where we're at."