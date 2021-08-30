Warrior boys, Deanda shine at Logan View

Marisol Deanda picked up right where she ended her 2020 cross country season. The Schuyler Central senior captured first place at the Logan View Invitational on Aug. 26. Adding to the fun was a runner-up finish for the boys team in a field of 10 other programs.
Deanda edged past Olivia Malousek of DC West by 4.95 seconds to capture first place. She finished the 5k course in a time of 21 minutes and 35.03 seconds while Malousek crossed the tape with a time of 21:39.98.
Deanda’s performance pushed the Schuyler Central girls team to third place in the final team standings.
The other team members finishing in the top four places for the Warriors were Sinai Sanchez in 12th place with a time of 25:12.33, Gabby Rodriguez in 15th place with a time of 26:13.70 and Alekxa Olvera in 16th place with a time of 26:24.51.
DC West won the girls team title with a low score of 20 points while Logan View claimed second with 40 points, Schuyler Central was n 3rd place with a score of 41, Oakland-Craig took fourth with 54 points, West Point-Beemer was fifth with 73 points and Boys Town was sixth with 85 points.
Other Schuyler Central results included Destheny Ortega in 20th place with a time of 29:25.41, Natalie Carreto in 25th place with a time of 30:14.56, Erika Diego in 28th place with a time of 30:47.88, Audrey Ruskamp in 31st place with a time of 31:27.38, Nora Ruskamp in 43rd place with a time of 35:21.09 and Gina Alba in 49th place with a time of 45.39.50 seconds.
In the boys 5k run, the Warriors were paced by Eduardo Carrasco and Gavin Bywater who finished in 10th and 11th, respectively. Carrasco finished with a time of 19:54.07 seconds while Bywater posted a time of 20:07.03. Ivan Varela finished in 14th place with a time of 20:45.08 while Adolfo Manzano finished in 25th place with a time of 21:29.0. The quartet of Warriors runners recorded a team score of 56 points, 18 points behind DC West, the winner of the boys title.
Boys Town finished in third place with 69 points, BRLD was fourth with 77 points, Bishop Neumann took fifth with 82 points, Logan View was sixth with 83 points, West Point-Beemer was in seventh with 103 points, Roncalli Catholic/Brownell Talbot took eighth with 123 points, Columbus Lakeview was ninth with 143 points and Oakland-Craig took tenth with 144 points.
“As you can imagine, I am very pleased with how the boys performed today. We were runner up to an excellent DC West team,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Eduardo had a fine race considering the he just barely joined the team and hasn’t run in nearly two years. Gavin really stepped up as I was hoping he would. He improved his time from last year by exactly a minute.”
Other Warriors completing the race included Gabriel Lucar who finished in 28th place with a time of 21;46.59 seconds, Samuel Rivas in 29th place with a time of 21:54.89, Luis Gomez in 43rd place with a time of 22:57.34, Luciano Mateo in 45th place with a time of 23:17.43, Ivan Huerta in 55th place with a time of 24:34.31, Mynor Basilio in 66th place with a time of 26:40.56, Dillion Johnson in 68th place with a time of 27:25.58, Benjamin Lefdal in 73rd place with a time of 28:23.83, Daniel Daviu in 80th place with a time of 31:09.73 and Alexander Aldana in 83rd place with a time of 38:58.47.
“(Assistant coach Lyndon Beebe) and I are very pleased with how the team has been running this season,” Carter said. “The boys have been running very hard at practice, and that was evident with their performance today. I expect that we will still improve significantly and look forward to the rest of the season.”
The Warriors boys and girls teams will host the Schuyler Central High School Invitational this Thursday afternoon by the Schuyler Golf Club.
