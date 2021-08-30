Warrior boys, Deanda shine at Logan View

In the boys 5k run, the Warriors were paced by Eduardo Carrasco and Gavin Bywater who finished in 10th and 11th, respectively. Carrasco finished with a time of 19:54.07 seconds while Bywater posted a time of 20:07.03. Ivan Varela finished in 14th place with a time of 20:45.08 while Adolfo Manzano finished in 25th place with a time of 21:29.0. The quartet of Warriors runners recorded a team score of 56 points, 18 points behind DC West, the winner of the boys title.

Boys Town finished in third place with 69 points, BRLD was fourth with 77 points, Bishop Neumann took fifth with 82 points, Logan View was sixth with 83 points, West Point-Beemer was in seventh with 103 points, Roncalli Catholic/Brownell Talbot took eighth with 123 points, Columbus Lakeview was ninth with 143 points and Oakland-Craig took tenth with 144 points.

“As you can imagine, I am very pleased with how the boys performed today. We were runner up to an excellent DC West team,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Eduardo had a fine race considering the he just barely joined the team and hasn’t run in nearly two years. Gavin really stepped up as I was hoping he would. He improved his time from last year by exactly a minute.”