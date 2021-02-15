Warrior boys end 5-game skid

The Schuyler Central High School Warriors boys basketball team split its two games last week, dropping a tough 52-47 game at home against the Ralston Rams on Feb. 11 before ending a losing skid the next night 48-42 over Fairbury. The Warriors are now 9-12 following five straight losses and the win over the Jeffs.

Ralson led by three at the end of the first. Back-to-back dunks by Easton Hall and Aaron Langemeier, plus an Oscar Velez layup, put the Warriors ahead 22-18 midway through the second. The Rams finished the half scoring six of the next eight for a 24-24 tie.

Ralston controlled the third, led by six at the start of the fourth and had pushed the advantage to 43-33 with 4:44 remaining. Schuyler had cut the deficit to 44-39 with 1:35 left but came no closer.

Hall led the Warriors with 24 points while Langemeier followed with 15. Velez had four points and Gavin Bywater and Camden Shonka added two points apiece.

In the game at Fairbury, both teams played a nip-and-tuck affair through three quarters. It was tied 12-12 after the first eight minutes, Fairbury led 22-21 at the half and 34-33 at the start of the fourth. Schuyler pulled away in the fourth 15-8.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

