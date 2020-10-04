Warrior boys middle of the pack at Aquinas

The Schuyler Central High School boys cross country team competed in the Aquinas Invitational Oct. 1 and finished in the middle of the pack, sixth out of 12 full teams in the competition.
The host Monarch squad raised the team trophy with a low score of 27 points. They were followed by Milford in second place with 36 points and Fort Calhoun in third with 47 points. Seward and Columbus Lakeview tied for a distant fourth with 114 points followed by the Warriors with 116 points, Wayne and Wahoo Neumann tied for seventh place with 125 points, Crete was in ninth with 129 points, Logan View took 10th with 147 points, Wisner-Pilger was 11th with 149 points and David City rounded out the field with 248 points.
Schuyler Central’s Hugo Ramon cracked the top 10 once again as the Warriors top runner, finishing in 10th with a time of 18 minutes, 2.86 seconds. Payton Davis of Aquinas raced to the individual top spot with a time of 16:57.68. He was followed by Jacob Rupp of Fort Calhoun for silver with a time of 17:12.31 while Jesus Zavala III of Wayne finished in bonze position with a time of 17:39.33.
“Hugo ran another great race against a very tough field,” Schuyler Central head coach Rick Carter said. “We can always count on him to be a leader for our team.”
Other performances by Schuyler Central varsity runners included Cirilo Mejia in 23rd with a time of 19:08.18, Samuel Rivas in 40th with a time of 20:04.53, Gavin Bywater in 43rd with a time of 20:09.28 and Kevin Perez in 51st with a time of 20:38.82.
“With the conference meet coming up on Oct. 8, this was a good tune up against some very good competition,” Carter said. “The Central Conference always has some of the best runners in the state competing against one another, and this year will be no different. I know that our guys will be able to step it up and get their best times yet at this meet."
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
