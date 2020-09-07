Warrior boys raise home cross country team trophy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 4 proved to be another victorious afternoon for the Schuyler Central High School cross country teams as the girls took second place behind the champions from North Bend while the boys garnered the championship trophy with a first-place finish in the boys division.

Hugo Ramon and Marisol Deanda won individual honors for the boys and girls and did so in grand style, running away from the rest of their respective fields.

Ramon finished 20 seconds ahead of the boys runner-up. His time of 18 minutes, 4.38 seconds bettered that of freshman Sam Peters from Logan View. Wahoo’s Carson Reynolds and Michael Robinson finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

In what had been described as a “reloading year” by boys head coach Rick Carter the Warrior runners have been quite impressive in their first couple of meets.

“Needless to say, I was very pleased with the results at our home meet,” Carter said. “Our goal was to win the meet after placing third last year. Hugo Ramon ran a phenomenal race, probably his best ever.”

Other runners for Schuyler and their times included: Uriel Alvarado (seventh), Kevin Perez (12th), Gavin Bywater (14th) and Cirilo Mejia (16th).