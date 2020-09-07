Warrior boys raise home cross country team trophy

September 4 proved to be another victorious afternoon for the Schuyler Central High School cross country teams as the girls took second place behind the champions from North Bend while the boys garnered the championship trophy with a first-place finish in the boys division.
Hugo Ramon and Marisol Deanda won individual honors for the boys and girls and did so in grand style, running away from the rest of their respective fields.
Ramon finished 20 seconds ahead of the boys runner-up. His time of 18 minutes, 4.38 seconds bettered that of freshman Sam Peters from Logan View. Wahoo’s Carson Reynolds and Michael Robinson finished in third and fourth place, respectively.
In what had been described as a “reloading year” by boys head coach Rick Carter the Warrior runners have been quite impressive in their first couple of meets.
“Needless to say, I was very pleased with the results at our home meet,” Carter said. “Our goal was to win the meet after placing third last year. Hugo Ramon ran a phenomenal race, probably his best ever.”
Other runners for Schuyler and their times included: Uriel Alvarado (seventh), Kevin Perez (12th), Gavin Bywater (14th) and Cirilo Mejia (16th).
“Uriel Alvarado and Kevin Perez also ran extremely well,” Carter said. “These were two of my junior varsity runners from last year who have really stepped up and answered the call. Uriel’s time was three minutes and 21 seconds better than last year’s meet, and Kevin’s time was 2 minutes and 46 seconds better than last year’s time. Those were huge personal improvements. Gavin Bywater also looked very good and had a 59-second personal improvement. Kenny Mejia is starting to come around. and I expect that he will be looking much better as the season progresses.”
In the team race, Schuyler edged out Columbus Lakeview 32-33 for the top spot. Wahoo finished in third place with 38 points, Logan View finished in fourth place with 73 points, North Bend Central finished in fifth place with 78 points, Palmer finished in sixth place with 98 points and David City finished in seventh place with 118 points.
With two events under their belts, Carter likes how his team is progressing. “My boys continue to practice very hard for me,” said Carter. “As I have already mentioned, this might be the overall hardest working team I have ever coached. They are a super group of guys and I really enjoy working with them.
As if Ramon’s margin of victory wasn’t impressive enough, what Deanda did in the girls race was downright amazing. She finished nearly an entire minute ahead of Hannah Williams from North Bend Central. Deanda scorched the course with a time of 21:14.76 while Williams was left in the distance with a time of 22:12.24.
North Bend also had the third, fifth, and seventh place finishers to capture the team title by eleven points over Schuyler. The Tigers scored a meet low of 16 points while the Warriors finished with 27. Finishing in third place was Sydney Emanuel while Aleya Bourek took fifth and Madison Widick crossed the finish line in seventh place.
The top five finishers for Schuyler Central were Deanda followed by Alekxa Olvera in ninth place, Niurka Castro in 10th place, Naomi Mejia in 13th place and Natalie Carreto in 21st place.
Finishing in third place in the team race with a score of 54 was Wahoo, followed by Logan View with 67 and Columbus Lakeview with 73.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!