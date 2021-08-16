Warrior boys replacing top four runners

Coach Rick Carter will be entering his 12th season as head coach of the Schuyler Central High School Boys Cross Country team in 2021. Carter has assembled competitive teams in the past and this season should be no different.

Assisting Coach Carter is Lyndon Beebe.

The runners got off to a rough start during early practices because the heat index was so high during the first week of work. The team had to adjust its practice schedule in order to keep the athletes safe in the extreme weather conditions. Currently, practices are back on schedule and the team has been working hard to prepare for its first meet of the season.

The Warriors will be facing a major rebuilding year after losing the top four runners off the 2020 squad.

“I have some new runners out and am still working on getting some more freshman out who I think would significantly help the team,” Carter said. “I will anxiously be awaiting our first meet, which is Thursday, August 26 at Logan View.”

Even though there will be an obvious inexperience situation with the Warriors, Carter said they have shown a strong work ethic in practices and have been working very hard to be ready for a challenging season schedule.