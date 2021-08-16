Warrior boys replacing top four runners

Coach Rick Carter will be entering his 12th season as head coach of the Schuyler Central High School Boys Cross Country team in 2021. Carter has assembled competitive teams in the past and this season should be no different.
Assisting Coach Carter is Lyndon Beebe.
The runners got off to a rough start during early practices because the heat index was so high during the first week of work. The team had to adjust its practice schedule in order to keep the athletes safe in the extreme weather conditions. Currently, practices are back on schedule and the team has been working hard to prepare for its first meet of the season.
The Warriors will be facing a major rebuilding year after losing the top four runners off the 2020 squad.
“I have some new runners out and am still working on getting some more freshman out who I think would significantly help the team,” Carter said. “I will anxiously be awaiting our first meet, which is Thursday, August 26 at Logan View.”
Even though there will be an obvious inexperience situation with the Warriors, Carter said they have shown a strong work ethic in practices and have been working very hard to be ready for a challenging season schedule.
The obvious concern for Schuyler will be replacing those top runners. Despite the losses, Carter believes that the cupboard isn't bare and that there are still talented runners ready to become the leaders of the team.
“I think Gavin Bywater will step up, and senior newcomer Ivan Valera has been looking pretty good,” said Carter. “Samuel Rivas, my number six runner from last year, ran a lot of miles this summer and I expect he will be much better this season. Freshman Gabe Lucar is off to a good start after running a fair amount of miles this summers as well.”
Schuyler Central will face the same schedule as previous seasons. The first meet featuring top area teams is in Wahoo on Sept. 9.
Top teams in Class B this season are expected to be perennial powers Omaha Skutt Catholic and Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The current roster of runners for Schuyler Central High School includes: seniors Hamilton Benazo, Daniel Daviu, Luis Gomez, Samuel Rivas, Vance Sayer and Ivan Varela; juniors Dillon Johnson and Benjamin Lefdal; sophomores Adolfo Manzano and Luciano Mateo and freshman Gabriel Lucar.
In summing up the outlook for his team in 2021, Coach Carter said, “Regardless of how we do, I love this sport and am very proud of my runners. They are a great group of hard working athletes. It will also be great having Coach Beebe with us.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.