Warrior Boys: Schuyler looked for return to state after year away

“When we began our break, we were ready to play,” head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “We had been able to have several 80-minute scrimmages and were ready to begin our season.”

The Warriors had a good mix of experience and new faces on the roster when the season began. They had 13 letter winners returning from the 2019 team including six with a good amount of starting experience.

Emmanuel Zuniga, Geovany Chacon, Jordan Echemendia, Marco Alarcon, Marco Dearcos and Elvin Arevalo each scored at least one goal last season. Yair Garcia didn't put any in the back of the net but had an assist.

“Our depth was definitely going to be one of our strengths as we have 18 to 20 players that we felt comfortable with using in a match,” Beebe said.

After two weeks of practices Beebe said that the only real question mark for his squad was finding some depth at the forward position. Since the season has been canceled, that will be a question that remains when 2021 begins.