Warrior Boys: Schuyler looked for return to state after year away

Editor's Note: Although the spring sports season has been canceled, the Schuyler Sun will complete team previews of our area teams to honor the efforts of our local athletes and coaches.
After finishing the 2019 season with a 9-7 record and a 2-1 loss at Lexington in district final, the Schuyler Central High School Warriors boys soccer team was hoping that 2020 would provide them with opportunity to return to the state tournament once again.
The suspension of the 2020 season by the NSAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic sadly made sure that would not be the case.
Last year's loss to Lexington broke a streak of three straight seasons finishing at the state tournament. The Minutemen, eventual state tournament semifinalists, took a 1-0 first half lead then scored early in the second half, doubling the advantage.
The Warriors cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 70th minute but never produced the equalizer.
Though Schuyler came up short, it was the 10th year in a row the Warriors played in a district final. Schuyler Central has made seven trips to Morrison Stadium during that span.
The Warriors lost their top four scorers but always reload with talent and ability. That talent and ability was already at a top fitness level when the season was initially called to a halt March 16.
“When we began our break, we were ready to play,” head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “We had been able to have several 80-minute scrimmages and were ready to begin our season.”
The Warriors had a good mix of experience and new faces on the roster when the season began. They had 13 letter winners returning from the 2019 team including six with a good amount of starting experience.
Emmanuel Zuniga, Geovany Chacon, Jordan Echemendia, Marco Alarcon, Marco Dearcos and Elvin Arevalo each scored at least one goal last season. Yair Garcia didn't put any in the back of the net but had an assist.
“Our depth was definitely going to be one of our strengths as we have 18 to 20 players that we felt comfortable with using in a match,” Beebe said.
After two weeks of practices Beebe said that the only real question mark for his squad was finding some depth at the forward position. Since the season has been canceled, that will be a question that remains when 2021 begins.
As always, the Warriors were set to tackle some of the top Class B opponents in the state of Nebraska on their regular season schedule. Mount Michael, which took a 4-0 win over Schuyler in the 2019 opener were on the schedule one again along with state tournament team Crete and district finalist Columbus Scotus.
“We were looking forward to playing several top-ranked teams this year,” Beebe said. “We felt that Mount Michael and Scotus stood out as teams that would be very good this season. In Class B, I would have to say that Skutt would have once again been at the top of the list.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
