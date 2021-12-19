Warrior boys skid hits three

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of games last week, losing 59-33 at Blair on Dec. 14 and falling to Lexington 50-41 at home last Saturday. The losses dropped the Warriors to 2-4 heading into the holiday break.

The boys have now lost three straight after winning two of the first three. The middle two quarters in both games proved to be the difference. In a combined 32 minutes of two second and third quarters, the Warriors were outscored 74-31.

Schuyler led Blair 8-7 and Lexington 14-10 after the first quarter then faced deficits of 36-16 and 25-19.

“The guys really started the game well against a very good Blair team,” Schuyler Central head coach Jason Friesen said.

The Bears then put together a complete effort in the second quarter and outscored the Warriors 29-8 to take a 36-16 advantage.

“The second quarter snowballed on us,” Friesen said. “We gave them too many layups and committed too many turnovers.

Blair picked up where they it off in the third quarter, outscoring SCHS 16-6 to build the lead to 52-22. Schuyler regained its groove in the final quarter and outscored the hosts 11-7.

“The rest of the game we calmed back down and had a good effort," Friesen said. "I like how we responded following the loss the Plattsmouth a week earlier.”

Rico Rodriguez led the Warriors in scoring with 13 points followed by Caden Shonka with six, Daniel Daviu and Talon Andel with four each and Austin McCulloch, Gavin Bywater and Daniel Quezada with two points apiece.

In the game against Central Conference foe Lexington, the Warriors played a strong game and jumped out to a four-point lead. In the second quarter, Schuyler found it difficult to get back into an offensive rhythm as the Minutemen outscored the Warriors 15-5 to take a 25-19 lead at intermission.

Schuyler matched Lexington basket-for-basket in the second half, but the Minutemen outscored Schuyler 14-12 in the third and 11-10 in the fourth to close out the victory.

“I was pleased with our effort for this game,” Coach Friesen said. “We had our chances but made some critical errors and turnovers that cost us in the middle quarters. We just couldn’t recover. Again, it was a good effort. We just need to fix our errors and learn how to take the lead and win.

Caden Shonka paced the Warriors offensive attack, scoring 14 points while Rico Rodriguez scored 12, Ivan Huerta had six, Alan Morales had five and Julian Morales and Daniel Daviu had two points each.

“Against both Blair and Lexington, we had contributions from multiple guys and the overall effort was good throughout both contests. We will continue to fix the little errors and become the best team that we can possibly be.”

Schuyler faces Lakeview on Dec. 28 in the first round of the holiday tournament. The winner faces the winner of Scotus and Twin River.

Schuyler girls fall to 0-4

The Warrior girls also struggled against Blair and Lexington, losing in a pair of lopsided final scores that dropped them to 0-5.

Schuyler failed to score in the first half against Blair and faced a 37-0 deficit.

