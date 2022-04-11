Warrior boys split a pair

The Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team lost a 2-0 match at Crete on April 5 then recovered to romp past the Bluejays 8-0 in Seward on Saturday.

Jacinto Tercero and Rafael Tercero scored first half goals and goalkeeper Omar Yanes made five saves for a Cardinal team that snapped a two-match losing skid to the Warriors. Crete scored both in the first half and dropped Schuyler to 3-5.

Crete is listed as a contender to move into the top 10 of the Class B Journal Star soccer rankings.

The Warriors got a much-needed lopsided victory four days later in Seward against the winless Bluejays. Schuyler scored four goals in the first half and added four more in the second to complete an 8-0 shutout victory.

It didn’t take the Warriors long to take a 1-0 lead as Johnathan Medina scored in the fourth minute on an assist from Romero Millan.

Seward’s defense buckled down and held Schuyler scoreless for the next 33 minutes before the Warriors’ offensive assault continued. Schuyler scored three goals in less than two minutes to blow the tight match wide open.

Anthony Gomez began the onslaught scoring an unassisted goal in the 37th minute then Victor Alonzo and Obed Benazo scored goals in the 39th minute to give Schuyler a commanding 4-0 halftime lead.

Benazo finished with a nine-point day on four total goals and an assist in a performance that gave Schuyler a much-needed shot in the arm prior to the Central Conference Tournament.

Benazo scored unassisted goals in the 44th and 48th minutes then added another goal in the 47th minute on an assist from Gaspar Juarez.

The final goal of the match was scored by Alonzo in the 56th minute.

“We needed to have a win like this one where we could work on some things, maybe even change the formation, try some new combinations, and just get some guys some minutes which we haven’t been able to do for several matches,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “We felt good about the win and look forward to taking some new things into our conference tournament.”

Schuyler started the Central Tournament at No. 6 Grand Island Northwest on Tuesday. The winner will play the winner of 7 seed Lakeview and 2 seed Crete on April 18 back at Northwest.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

