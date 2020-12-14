Warrior boys split a pair

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team won at home 64-33 against David City Dec. 8 but then dropped a 49-39 contest and fell to 2-2 at Plattsmouth on Saturday.

On Dec. 8, the Warriors dominated in all phases of the game in their romp over the Scouts. Schuyler led 18-7 after one quarter of action, 32-14 at the half and 53-21 heading into the fourth.

Schuyler hit on 48% of its field goal attempts including 9 of 23 three-point attempts. The Warriors held the Scouts to 32% from the field and only 3 of 16 from behind the arc.

“We were pleased with how we played coming off a tough outing last game against DC West,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “I think it answered a lot of questions for our players in terms of relying on defense and rebounding first. We’re starting to see a change in thinking of what wins basketball games and what helps to lose basketball games.”

The Warriors had only eight turnovers in the game while forcing the Scouts to turn the ball over 17 times.