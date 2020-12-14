Warrior boys split a pair

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team won at home 64-33 against David City Dec. 8 but then dropped a 49-39 contest and fell to 2-2 at Plattsmouth on Saturday.
On Dec. 8, the Warriors dominated in all phases of the game in their romp over the Scouts. Schuyler led 18-7 after one quarter of action, 32-14 at the half and 53-21 heading into the fourth.
Schuyler hit on 48% of its field goal attempts including 9 of 23 three-point attempts. The Warriors held the Scouts to 32% from the field and only 3 of 16 from behind the arc.
“We were pleased with how we played coming off a tough outing last game against DC West,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “I think it answered a lot of questions for our players in terms of relying on defense and rebounding first. We’re starting to see a change in thinking of what wins basketball games and what helps to lose basketball games.”
The Warriors had only eight turnovers in the game while forcing the Scouts to turn the ball over 17 times.
“If you look at our possessions in this game, we slowed down a bit and looked for an extra pass cutting down on turnovers and giving us much better results of handling the basketball," Beebe said.
Aaron Langemeier had another outstanding game for Schuyler, leading the team in scoring with 25 points including three long-range bombs. He was followed by Easton Hall with 16 points, Elvin Arevalo with 9, Yair Garcia and Caden Shonka with three points each and Gavin Bywater with two.
Hall and Langemeier each grabbed 11 rebounds while Arevalo led the squad with four steals. Hall also accounted for four blocked shots in the victory.
Against the Plattsmouth Blue Devils, the Warriors stayed within striking distance throughout but couldn’t overtake the host squad in the final period.
Schuyler found it tough regaining the hot shooting touch it displayed against David City, hitting only 9 of 24 shots inside the arc and connecting on only 3 of 17 3-pointers. The Warriors also turned the ball over 14 times, slowing down their offensive attack.
The Blue Devils used a stifling defense to build a 15-11 first quarter lead and a 27-21 edge at the halftime break.
“We did a good job of handling Plattsmouth’s pressure,” Beebe said. “We thought that was a good sign for us early on. As for our defense, the game didn’t start out the way that we had hoped. We gave up too many uncontested shots on the defensive end in the first half.”
The Warriors and Blue Devils played to an 8-8 draw in the third quarter leaving SCHS trailing by six points at 35-29 heading into the final period.
“We did not rebound well in the fourth quarter and we were getting beat off the dribble causing us some big problems," Beebe said. "That seems to get us into foul trouble and can be a big problem for us with depth at certain positions.”
Langemeier once again led the scoring parade for the Warriors pouring in 22 points. Hall added nine points while Garcia scored four, Arevalo scored three and Velez added one point on a free throw.
Hall and Langemeier led the Warriors with nine and seven rebounds, respectively. Hall added four more blocked shots to his season total to pace Schuyler, and Arevalo led the team in the steals departments with two.
The Warriors played Blair on Dec. 15 and play their final game before the Christmas break when they hit the road to play the Lexington Minutemen on Saturday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
