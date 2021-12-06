Warrior boys split opening hoops games

Schuyler Central High School boys basketball got its 2021-22 season off to a good start with a 30-27 overtime victory at Madison on Dec. 2.

The game was tight from start to finish. Madison led 4-2 after the first quarter then the Warriors outscored the Dragons in the second 12-9 and carried a 14-13 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Madison regained the lead in the third quarter and had a 21-20 advantage at the start of the fourth. Schuyler tied the game late 26-26 to force the extra period. The Warriors outscored the Dragons 4-1 in overtime to put the final touches on their first victory of the season.

“For the game, I was very proud of our effort, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Schuyler Central head coach Jason Friesen said. “We fought the entire game and didn’t let our offense dictate how the team played.”

Schuyler connected on only 10 of 41 field goal attempts but the Warriors defense held the Dragons to 9 baskets on 56 shots.

“Eventually our offense came through with a couple clutch shots down the stretch,” Friesen said. Ivan Huerta made a game-tying three-point shot with 12 seconds left. Then in overtime the boys really took over.”

Junior Gavin Bywater scored a game high 11 points to lead the Warriors, but Friesen stated that it was a team effort that brought the Warriors their close victory.

“The boys really played tough and worked together to earn the victory,” Friesen said. “I was happy with how the guys really didn’t relent even when they were down. It was nice to get that first victory for the guys since we have basically all new players on the varsity team.”

Caden Shonka added six points for Schuyler followed by Rico Rodriguez with five, Ivan Huerta with four, and Alan Morales and Daniel Daviu with two points each.

Shonka led SCHS with 11 rebounds while Rodriguez had 10 and Bywater had eight. Bywater also led the squad with four steals.

At home just about 24 hours later, the Warriors hosted a talented DC West team and lost by the score of 53-9. Schuyler only scored three points through the first three quarters as the Warriors struggled offensively against an aggressive Falcons defense.

DC West outscored Schuyler Central 19-1 in the first quarter, 14-2 in the second quarter and 12-0 in the third to build an insurmountable 45-3 lead.

“Douglas County West is a very good basketball team,” Friesen said. “They have a bunch of very talented individuals. That being said, the boys played hard throughout the game, but we just couldn’t get any offense going.”

The Warriors were led in scoring by Bywater who hit two field goals for four points. He was followed by Huerta with two points and Shonka, Rodriguez and Morales who had one point each. The Falcons were paced by senior Brody Travis who poured in 21 points.

The Warriors played at David City this past Tuesday, host Plattsmouth this Saturday and travel to Blair on Dec. 14.

“We have plenty of room to improve as a team and we will continued on becoming the best team we can be,” Friesen said.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

