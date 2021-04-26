Warrior comeback comes up short against Shamrocks

Schuyler’s intensity level soared in the second half, but the Shamrocks continued to play solid defense and held the Warriors at bay until late.

Schuyler made a late push when Cruz scored his second goal of the match in the 78th minute off an assist from Elvin Arevalo. The Warriors were pushing for the equalizer when the clock ran out.

“We played strong in the second half,” Thumann said. “We were able to get within one goal late in the match, but we just ran out of time and weren’t able to come all the way back. We certainly played solid, but we know we had some key mistakes, and we know we gave some opportunities to them.”

On April 20, Schuyler experienced a typical day of Nebraska weather in a 5-1 loss at Grand Island to the Northwest Vikings.

The match began under mostly cloudy skies with the temperature in the mid-40’s before the wind picked up and the snow began to fall. Later in the game, the sun poked through and the wind died down. As the second half was winding down, the temperature bottomed out again, the clouds returned and the snow fell even heavier.

Unfortunately for Schuyler Central, its play in the match was just as erratic as the environment.