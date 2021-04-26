Warrior comeback comes up short against Shamrocks

The Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team lost its third consecutive match as it dropped a highly-contested battle against the Scotus Shamrocks at the SCHS soccer complex on April 22.
The Warriors entered the match with a 9-5 record while Scotus was trying to climb back to the .500 mark at 6-6.
“Scotus is a game we look forward to every year,” SCHS assistant coach Aaron Thumann said. “It’s a great rivalry and is always a very good match, and this match was not different.”
Chance Bailey scored the opening goal of the match for the Shamrocks in the eighth minute, but Jose Cruz continued his torrid offense presence on the field for Schuyler Central with a goal in the 18th minute on an assist from Brayan Romero to knot the score at 1-1.
For the next several minutes, Schuyler Central seemed to be out of sync on the offense end while the Shamrocks forced the action on the Warriors' defensive side.
Bailey connected for his second goal of the match in the 24th minute to give Scotus a 2-1 lead, then Ross Thorson scored three minutes later to give the Shamrocks some breathing room at 3-1 heading into the halftime break.
“Down 3-1 at the half, we knew we had work to do,”Thumann said, “but we felt that we could come back and we felt that we could win.”
Schuyler’s intensity level soared in the second half, but the Shamrocks continued to play solid defense and held the Warriors at bay until late.
Schuyler made a late push when Cruz scored his second goal of the match in the 78th minute off an assist from Elvin Arevalo. The Warriors were pushing for the equalizer when the clock ran out.
“We played strong in the second half,” Thumann said. “We were able to get within one goal late in the match, but we just ran out of time and weren’t able to come all the way back. We certainly played solid, but we know we had some key mistakes, and we know we gave some opportunities to them.”
On April 20, Schuyler experienced a typical day of Nebraska weather in a 5-1 loss at Grand Island to the Northwest Vikings.
The match began under mostly cloudy skies with the temperature in the mid-40’s before the wind picked up and the snow began to fall. Later in the game, the sun poked through and the wind died down. As the second half was winding down, the temperature bottomed out again, the clouds returned and the snow fell even heavier.
Unfortunately for Schuyler Central, its play in the match was just as erratic as the environment.
The Vikings improved to 7-3 on the season as they broke a 1-1 halftime tie with four second-half goals to roll past the Warriors by the final score of 5-1.
Trevyn Keene scored in the sixth minute for Northwest to give the home team an early 1-0 lead, but the Warriors rebounded quickly and tied the match on an unassisted goal from Yair Garcia in the seventh minute. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw.
“We knew Northwest could be good and had potential,” Thumann said. “They had been kind of up and down in their games throughout the season, so we knew we had to be ready. From the start, Northwest just had more energy than us. They were ready to go, and they wanted this match.”
Between the 49th and 65th minutes, the Vikings added four goals to their total. Payton King scored in the 49th and 65th minutes, Jarit Mejia scored in the 52nd minute and Parker Janky scored in the 59th minute for Northwest.
“The second half was all Northwest,” Thumann said. “We just could not get things rolling like we usually do. We weren’t playing consistently. We just weren’t being who we usually are, and Northwest took advantage of that. They did a nice job and earned that win.”
Schuyler will hope to win its 10th match of the season when it takes on Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic in Norfolk on Thursday in a match that will be played at the Norfolk Middle School beginning at 7 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.