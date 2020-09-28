Warrior girls 12th at Wayne

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schuyler Central High School girls golf team competed in the Wayne Invitational last Thursday. The Warriors finished in 12th place out of the 15 teams in competition.

The overall team champion was Battle Creek carding a low score of 393 in its top four scores. The Warriors finished with a team score of 486.

There were 20 medalist positions in the event but none of the Warrior golfers were able to crack into medalist contention. Abby Brodersen of Boone Central was top medalist with a low score of 79 while Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus finished in the runner-up spot six strokes behind the leader with a score of 85.

Junior Esmerelda Sacarias was the top golfer for the Warriors, finishing with an 18-hole total of 116 and taking 43rd place overall. Senior Carly Johnson finished with a score of 118 while Natalia Ruiz finished with a score of 122. Rounding out the scoring for Schuyler Central were Jazmine Martinez with a 130 and Janel Lopez with a 138.

Earlier in the week on Sept. 21 the Warriors participated in the West Point-Beemer Quad.