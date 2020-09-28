 Skip to main content
Warrior girls 12th at Wayne
  • Updated
The Schuyler Central High School girls golf team competed in the Wayne Invitational last Thursday. The Warriors finished in 12th place out of the 15 teams in competition.

The overall team champion was Battle Creek carding a low score of 393 in its top four scores. The Warriors finished with a team score of 486.

There were 20 medalist positions in the event but none of the Warrior golfers were able to crack into medalist contention. Abby Brodersen of Boone Central was top medalist with a low score of 79 while Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus finished in the runner-up spot six strokes behind the leader with a score of 85.

Junior Esmerelda Sacarias was the top golfer for the Warriors, finishing with an 18-hole total of 116 and taking 43rd place overall. Senior Carly Johnson finished with a score of 118 while Natalia Ruiz finished with a score of 122. Rounding out the scoring for Schuyler Central were Jazmine Martinez with a 130 and Janel Lopez with a 138.

Earlier in the week on Sept. 21 the Warriors participated in the West Point-Beemer Quad.

“This is the first time any of the Schuyler ladies have golfed on this course,” Hall said, “and I thought they did very well. It was an extremely hilly course too.”

Schuyler finished in third place as a team with a score of 231. Johnson led the Warriors on the nine-hole course with a score of 52, good for fifth place. Sacarias tied for eighth place with a score of 58 while Ruiz finished with a 60, Lopez with a 61 and Martinez with a 65.

The Warriors will be competing in the Central Conference meet this Friday in Holdrege.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

