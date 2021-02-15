Warrior girls add to the trophy case

Hasley Salgado pinned Brianna Miller from Platteview in the second period to win the third-place match.

Carly Wemhoff went 5-1 in the meet with all five wins coming by way of fall. Her only loss came in the semifinals to Reagan Gallaway from Amherst who won a state title for the second year in a row as a sophomore. Wemhoff pinned Paice Lee in the third place match to finish her tournament run.

“I was excited and proud to be her father and on the mat side as her coach,” Wemhoff said.

Wemhoff has been heading up the girls program at Schuyler Central for the past seven years. He coached Carla Chacon, one of the first girls in the program, to a state title last year.

During his leadership, Wemhoff said that he saw the number of participants rise from five to 9 to 15 and even as high as 23 three years ago.

“Not all of them stick it our for all four years.” Wemhoff said, “but we are retaining most of them. The thing I worry about the most is keeping our numbers up. We have been state runners-up two years in a row, and really don’t get much hype from it. We want our younger girls to have heroes, and it is hard for that to happen if they don’t know anything about the success of the team.”