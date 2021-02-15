Warrior girls add to the trophy case

The Schuyler Central High School girls wrestling team added to its already impressive history at the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association State Tournament Jan. 30-31 in York. Under the leadership of coach Mark Wemhoff, the Warrior girls brought home a second straight runner-up trophy.
South Sioux City won the team title also for the second year in a row - edging out Schuyler 135.5-129.
This year, 62 teams competed at state as the sport continues to grow in numbers of participating schools each year. Another second place finish makes the Warriors' accomplishment even more impressive.
“I am extremely proud of the girls,” Wemhoff said. “They really started to come on at the end of the season exactly like you hope a team does. We are proud to be runners-up two years in a row, but there is always the thought in the back of my mind, two matches away from a championship or a win head-to-head with the champs and we could have been number one.”
There were five Warrior wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals and one of those reached the finals.
Evelyn Guzman lost her finals match to Tiffany Senff from Axtell by the score of 10-8 after cruising to the championship match.
Maddy Pineda was seeded eighth entering the tournament and pulled off a huge upset when she knocked off number one seed Diana Cervantes from West Point-Beemer. She then lost to Jamelah Taylor from Amherst, pitting her against Cervantes once again in the third-place match. Cervantes was able to win the rematch, giving Pineda the fourth-place medal.
Hasley Salgado pinned Brianna Miller from Platteview in the second period to win the third-place match.
Carly Wemhoff went 5-1 in the meet with all five wins coming by way of fall. Her only loss came in the semifinals to Reagan Gallaway from Amherst who won a state title for the second year in a row as a sophomore. Wemhoff pinned Paice Lee in the third place match to finish her tournament run.
“I was excited and proud to be her father and on the mat side as her coach,” Wemhoff said.
Wemhoff has been heading up the girls program at Schuyler Central for the past seven years. He coached Carla Chacon, one of the first girls in the program, to a state title last year.
During his leadership, Wemhoff said that he saw the number of participants rise from five to 9 to 15 and even as high as 23 three years ago.
“Not all of them stick it our for all four years.” Wemhoff said, “but we are retaining most of them. The thing I worry about the most is keeping our numbers up. We have been state runners-up two years in a row, and really don’t get much hype from it. We want our younger girls to have heroes, and it is hard for that to happen if they don’t know anything about the success of the team.”
Wemhoff said that the best part of his day is getting to work with the girls at practice as he watches them progress and grow.
“They are fun to be around and they are always cheering each other on no matter if it is in conditioning or in a match," he said. "They cheer for their friends on other teams, and most of the time they have a smile on their faces whether they win or lose. They are truly living for the moment.”
Wemhoff is looking to the future as there were no seniors and 10 freshmen on the team. In all, there were 15 athletes on the roster for the 2020-21 season.
“I am hoping that they all decide to step up and take on the challenge of being part of the Schuyler Warrior wrestling team again next season," Wemhoff said.