Warrior girls blitzed by ranked foes

Tena hit two more free throws to begin the second frame, and Tzunux hit a 3-pointer, pulling Schuyler to within 27-7 with three minutes remaining in the first half. The Vikings went on to score the next 11 points to extend their lead to 38-7 at the half.

Northwest held the Warriors scoreless in the second half 37-0 and finished the game on a 48-point run dropping Schuyler to 1-15 on the season.

“Crete and Grand Island Northwest are some of the best teams in the state, much less in the conference,” SCHS head coach Dan Wolken said. “We struggled to get on track against such great teams. I felt we played very hard all game in both games, but they were just too much for us to handle. At times, our defensive effort was to be commended.”

Schuyler played at home on Feb. 8 against Lexington and will play at home against Ralston on Thursday, Feb. 11 and at Fairbury on Friday, Feb. 12.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

