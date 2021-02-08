Warrior girls blitzed by ranked foes

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team has been finding the going tough this season without having to face ranked foes back-to-back like it did last week. On Feb. 2, the Warriors fell at No. 3 crete by the score of 52-8 before a loss three nights later 75-7 to No. 9 Grand Island Northwest.
The Warriors put up a good first half fight against Crete, trailing 25-6 at intermission. The Cardinals dominated the first quarter, racing out to a 13-3 lead before a 12-3 second period.
The Cardinals clamped down on defense in the second half, outscoring Schuyler 27-2 to roll to their 16th victory of the season.
Jocelyn Tena and Kathryn Tzunux led the Warriors with three points apiece while Brenda Gallegos hit a field goal for two points.
The Cardinals had 11 players hit the scoring column in a balanced scoring effort. Hannah Newton was the game high scorer with nine points. She was followed by freshman Marin Rasgorshek with eight points.
Against the Northwest Vikings, the Warriors found themselves trailing 8-0 three minutes into the first quarter before Tena hit a pair of free throws putting Schuyler on the scoreboard. The Vikings put together a 12-0 run to end the quarter and built a 20-2 advantage.
Tena hit two more free throws to begin the second frame, and Tzunux hit a 3-pointer, pulling Schuyler to within 27-7 with three minutes remaining in the first half. The Vikings went on to score the next 11 points to extend their lead to 38-7 at the half.
Northwest held the Warriors scoreless in the second half 37-0 and finished the game on a 48-point run dropping Schuyler to 1-15 on the season.
“Crete and Grand Island Northwest are some of the best teams in the state, much less in the conference,” SCHS head coach Dan Wolken said. “We struggled to get on track against such great teams. I felt we played very hard all game in both games, but they were just too much for us to handle. At times, our defensive effort was to be commended.”
Schuyler played at home on Feb. 8 against Lexington and will play at home against Ralston on Thursday, Feb. 11 and at Fairbury on Friday, Feb. 12.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.