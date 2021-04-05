Warrior girls drop three

“The middle defenders Sara Avalos and Angela Arroyo continued to do a good job of trying to control the center while helping when the sides get beat,” Eloge said. “Our younger midfield is learning spacing and different aspects of the game. They continue to get better with each game, but we still have quite a few things we need to work on.”

In the home loss to Lakeview, two goals by Allison Loseke, and one each by Carly Schaad, Cassidy Henggeler, and Kiara Kula helped propel the Vikings to a 5-0 victory.

It proved to be a tough game for the Warriors from the opening kick until the final whistle, and the Vikings completely dominated in all phases of the match.

“We weren’t able to get much done offensively or defensively, and we were losing marks and not keeping up,” Eloge said. They were able to score three goals in the first half and another two in the second.

Both of Schuyler’s starting center defenders suffered knee injuries in the defeat. One went down early in the first half and the other right after the intermission break.