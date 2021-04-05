Warrior girls drop three

After dropping a thrilling 2-1 match at York on March 29, the Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team struggled to find goals in losses to Columbus Lakeview by 5-0 on March 30 and 13-0 at Bennington on April 1, seeing their season record drop to 0-6.
To make matters worse, the Warriors saw two of their top defenders suffer significant knee injuries in the Lakeview match that could keep them out of action for several weeks.
In the York match, the Dukes scored on a penalty kick in the 12th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Maribel Gonzalez answered for the Warriors in the 32nd minute as she dribbled around the defense to get open for an easy goal knotting the score at 1-1. Because of tight defense by both teams, there were a minimum of shots taken in the first 40 minutes of action.
York took the lead for good in the 67th minute when the Dukes connected on a corner kick that didn’t get cleared by the Schuyler Central defense.
“York was able to take a few more shots than us in the second half and they were able to get one of them in,” Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said. “The girls didn’t give up and continued to push but weren’t able to pull out another goal.
Eloge had praise for the effort given by her defenders as the back line and midfield support continues to improve.
“The middle defenders Sara Avalos and Angela Arroyo continued to do a good job of trying to control the center while helping when the sides get beat,” Eloge said. “Our younger midfield is learning spacing and different aspects of the game. They continue to get better with each game, but we still have quite a few things we need to work on.”
In the home loss to Lakeview, two goals by Allison Loseke, and one each by Carly Schaad, Cassidy Henggeler, and Kiara Kula helped propel the Vikings to a 5-0 victory.
It proved to be a tough game for the Warriors from the opening kick until the final whistle, and the Vikings completely dominated in all phases of the match.
“We weren’t able to get much done offensively or defensively, and we were losing marks and not keeping up,” Eloge said. They were able to score three goals in the first half and another two in the second.
Both of Schuyler’s starting center defenders suffered knee injuries in the defeat. One went down early in the first half and the other right after the intermission break.
“We had to do some readjusting when our first defender went down and then our other center defender ended up getting hurt later in the match,” Eloge said. “That puts us down a couple of key players on the field. If they are out for any length of time, we will be forced to make some major readjustments for the time that they are out.”
After scoring only two goals in six matches this season the Warriors are seeking ways to spark their offense in upcoming games.
“We weren’t able to get too much going offensively in the entire game, but we did have a few good breakaways at times,” Eloge said. We just have to learn to finish.
The Warriors never got out of the starting gate at Bennington as the Badgers blew the game open early by scoring 13 goals in the first half of action. The 10-goal mercy rule went into effect as soon as the opening kick of the second half took place.
Bennington evened its season mark at 3-3 with the victory.
The Warriors play at Crete on April 6 before hosting the Seward Blue Jays on April 8 in Schuyler in a match set to begin at 5 p.m. at the SCHS soccer complex.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.