Warrior girls drop two to open season

Before the season began, Schuyler Central High School head coach Dan Wolken stated that he wanted his girls basketball team to be more aggressive in the lane and to take the game to their opponents. For one quarter the new approach was paying off in the opener against Madison.
The Warriors scored on two layups and hit four free throws earned from fouls committed in the lane to build an 8-3 lead.
Even though the Warriors were able to stay close throughout the game, and sat tied 14-14 at halftime, they eventually faded down the stretch in losing a hard-fought 34-28 contest.
“After this game, I feel like our defense will be pretty solid because the girls like to hustle,” Wolken said. “We struggled with Madison’s man-to-man defense, but teams are going to use that against us. We just have to have the confidence to overcome adversity.”
Senior Jocelyn Tena exhibited the type of aggressive play that Wolken is looking for from all of his athletes. The speedy point guard led Schuyler with 15 points while continually forcing the action driving to the basket.
Wolken realizes that defenses are going to clamp down on Tena and force Schuyler into making outside shots.
“In that first quarter, the only girls that looked like they were going to do something for us were Jocelyn and Alejandra,” Wolken said. “Teams will just concentrate on shutting them down and forcing us to go to our other girls. We have to have the confidence to step it up and all do our roles forcing opponents to cover everyone.”
Castro added seven points to the Schuyler offensive effort followed by Niurka Castro with three points, Esmerelda Sacarias with two and Kathryh Tzunux with a free throw. Judith Vasquez paced the Warriors with seven rebounds while Tena and Niurka had four each.
Junior Whitney Zessin poured in 15 of her game high 19 points in the second half to lead the Dragons while Elizabeth Garcia also hit for double figures with ten points.
Against Douglas County West two days later, Schuyler struggled early and could never get into the flow of the game. Unlike their game against Madison, the Warriors had a tough time penetrating the lane and were taken out of their offensive game plan with a smothering defensive effort.
D.C. West built a 27-3 lead after one quarter of action and stretched that lead to 43-5 at the half. The 40 point running clock rule went into effect early in the third period as the Falcons lead ballooned to 54-8. They then outscored the Warriors 9-4 in the fourth quarter using several reserve players to put the finishing touches on their 63-12 victory.
Schuyler was back in action Tuesday at home against David City and travels to Plattsmouth on Saturday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!