Warrior girls drop two to open season

Before the season began, Schuyler Central High School head coach Dan Wolken stated that he wanted his girls basketball team to be more aggressive in the lane and to take the game to their opponents. For one quarter the new approach was paying off in the opener against Madison.

The Warriors scored on two layups and hit four free throws earned from fouls committed in the lane to build an 8-3 lead.

Even though the Warriors were able to stay close throughout the game, and sat tied 14-14 at halftime, they eventually faded down the stretch in losing a hard-fought 34-28 contest.

“After this game, I feel like our defense will be pretty solid because the girls like to hustle,” Wolken said. “We struggled with Madison’s man-to-man defense, but teams are going to use that against us. We just have to have the confidence to overcome adversity.”

Senior Jocelyn Tena exhibited the type of aggressive play that Wolken is looking for from all of his athletes. The speedy point guard led Schuyler with 15 points while continually forcing the action driving to the basket.

Wolken realizes that defenses are going to clamp down on Tena and force Schuyler into making outside shots.