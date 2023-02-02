After its first Central Conference Tournament win in six years, the Schuyler girls basketball team battled one of the top teams in Class C-1 in the quarterfinals on Jan. 24.

The Warriors faced C-1 No. 3 Adams Central. They struggled to match the firepower of the Patriots, falling 49-8.

Adams Central led 12-0 after the first quarter and 27-3 at halftime. It outscored Schuyler 22-5 in the second half as the Patriots shot 30% from the field. They took advantage of 27 Warrior turnovers.

Nalleli Ajualip knocked down the only Schuyler 3-pointer to lead the team in scoring. Gabby Rodriguez and Niurka Castro finished with two points each. Ally Vavricek made one free throw and tallied four rebounds.

Schuyler traveled to York on Saturday for a consolation game against Crete. The Cardinals shot 47% and scored 33 points off 19 turnovers in a 60-14 win.

Rodriguez led the Warriors with seven points on 3-for-6 shooting. Vavricek and Shirley Trejo recorded three and two points, respectively.

Schuyler's record was 3-14 entering Tuesday's rematch at Crete. Its next game is Friday against Grand Island Northwest.

Warrior boys

Schuyler boys basketball lost its first-round game of the conference tournament on Jan. 23 at Lexington, falling 60-45.

The Warriors shot 33% and had three players score in double-figures. Rico Rodriguez finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Gavin Bywater recorded 14 points and eight rebounds and Emiliano Rosas produced 10 points.

On Jan. 20, they fell to Lakeview 70-45. Schuyler stayed within striking distance for much of the first quarter, but Lakeview engineered an 11-1 run to lead 23-8 early in the second quarter.

The Vikings wound up pulling away from the Warriors, leading 37-18 at halftime. They led by as many as 30 points.

"We gave up too few many points in the paint. We needed to rebound a little bit better. At times our shot selection was good and other times it was a little suspect. They just outplayed us," Warriors head coach Rod Ruybalid said. "Hats off to those guys. They played hard. They had a game plan and they stuck with it. That's what you have to do and they did what they needed to do."

Ruybalid said he was pleased with the shot selection to start the game, but as the deficit grew, he felt they rushed into some shots.

"There were a couple of times in there when we took some shots that I didn't like. I would prefer to take better shots," Ruybalid said. "Sometimes you got to take the good with the bad. Our kids at times will play like gangbusters and the next thing we took a step backwards."

Bywater shouldered the load for Schuyler with 19 points on 6-for-20 shooting and eight rebounds. Rosas posted 12 points and four rebounds. Rodriguez dealt with foul trouble and ended the night with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Schuyler entered Tuesday's game at No. 4 Crete with an 0-14 record. The Warriors host Grand Island Northwest on Friday.