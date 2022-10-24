Warrior girls gain valuable experience at state, Bywater reflects on cross country career

KEARNEY - Four Warriors competed Friday in the NSAA Class B State Cross Country Championships at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

Gavin Bywater competed in his second state meet while Miriam Deanda, Gabby Rodriguez and Sinai Sanchez made their state debuts in Kearney.

Deanda recorded the highest placement of any Warrior, finishing the race in 34th place with a time of 21 minutes, 52 seconds. Gabby Rodriguez and Sinai Sanchez crossed the finish line in 48th and 67th, respectively. Rodriguez recorded a time of 22:26.40. Sanchez ended the meet with a mark of 23:30.40.

Gavin Bywater placed 62nd with a time of 18:26.80. Bywater shaved off about 35 seconds from last year's state time.

"I thought they ran well. Gavin (Bywater) probably didn't have the race he wanted. That happens," Schuyler head coach Rick Carter said. "You can't be on all the time. Pretty hard, but the girls ran great I thought. I'm really pleased."

Carter said he was pleased with Deanda finishing in 34th as a freshman. He said she's not that far out of being in medal contention.

"I'm really pleased with it. She (Deanda) had a great season. I think she's ready for a little rest now," Carter said. "She's had a lot of little aches and pains and I said once season ends, you got to take two weeks off. Heck of a runner."

Rodriguez and Sanchez said it was a lot harder going up the hills on Friday than it was when they competed at the UNK Invite earlier in the season. All three girls said they were surprised by the pace of the race.

Carter described what he hopes the girls runners take away from the state experience with all three girls having at least two more years ahead of them.

"They got the experience in. Get here as a team next year. I wouldn't be surprised to see Miriam (Deanda) in the medals. You'll lose a lot of seniors and she'll get better," Carter said. "I expect good things. We just got to find a few more girls. I don't know why wouldn't they want to be on the team. It's a good team."

Rodriguez said she hopes her, Sanchez and Deanda aren't the only Warrior girls running next year at state.

"Definitely next year we can make it as a team," Rodriguez said. "It would be great if we come as a team."

Bywater said he felt pretty bad with how he performed on Friday.

"The heat and my race plan, it didn't really work out the way I wanted it to, but at the end of the season, I'm not as hurt as I thought I would be," Bywater said. "Going into basketball and track, I definitely have motivation going through that."

The senior medaled in every single meet this year except the UNK Invite and state. Although he was disappointed in his time, he said he's proud of what he achieved in his cross country career.

"I had a big aspiration to finish this year, but I don't think four years could have gone any better considering who I am, my build and all that," Bywater said. "I think it went as well it could of."

After Bywater's freshman and sophomore season, Carter said he would've never imagined he would qualify for state two years in a row.

"Honestly, he's more of a track guy. 800 (meters), 1600 guy and ran the 400 quite a bit in track. He does really good considering 3-mile race. It's been a pleasure coaching him," Carter said. "It's not over. We got track to look forward to. Honestly, for a speedster, ran a heck of a cross country season because he's not really a distance ... it's not his forte."

Bywater's most proud of defending home turf and winning gold in the Schuyler Invite. After becoming the sixth Schuyler boys cross country runner since 1997 to run in Kearney multiple times, Bywater describes what he hopes his impact on the program is.

"I placed a really good PR (personal record) for people to look at for years to come and try to top me," Bywater said. "The juniors and sophomores and freshmen we have I'm hoping will look at me and say I want to run like him."