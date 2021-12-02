Warrior girls hungry for success

Twenty-one athletes took to the court for the Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team when practice opened just over two weeks ago.

The Warriors are under the leadership of first year head coach Richard Godejohn. He took over the helm just before the preseason practices began. Godejohn will be assisted by Greg Hansen and Logan Paben.

“My tenure began two weeks before the season started,” Godejohn said. “it’s been an adventure so far. This is my third year with these athletes though. I know this team and what it can achieve, and I know that these girls are hungry to find their own version of success.”

Schuyler will be returning a great deal of experience this year including letterwinners Kathryn Tzunux, Niurka Castro, Esmerelda Sacarias and Judith Vasquez. All four were either starters or regular player's on last year's squad.

Other role players returning from a year ago are Emily Daviu, Brenda Gallegos and Shirley Trejo. The Warriors also have a group of talented freshmen suiting up this season.

“I’m excited about several incoming freshmen this year,” Godejohn said. “Gabby Rodriguez will give us some important minutes right away on varsity. Addison Vavricek and Abby Reyna will give us some much needed height on the boards. Allison Vavricek will give us some height on the outside as well.”

One of the goals the Warriors have set for this season is to be able to stand toe-to-toe with their competition after struggling the past several seasons to be competitive.

“If we play as a unit, a team, with a common goal and a common vision, we know we can compete,” Godejohn said.

One of the strengths of this season’s squad is the overall quickness of the players, according to Godejohn. Another strength is the experience on defense. The coaches are expecting more agility and shiftiness than in recent seasons.

The most concerning weakness for the Warriors is the fact that, even though they are adding more height to the team from the freshmen class, most teams will still hold a physical advantage.

“These girls believe in themselves,” Godejohn said. “We have to stay out of our own way and play like we know we can. If we do that we can get some wins this season.”

This season’s roster includes: (Seniors) Esmerelda Sacarias and Judy Vasquez; (Juniors) Angela Arroyo, Niurka Castro, Emily Daviu, Brenda Gallegos, Sjirley Trejo and KT Tzunux; (Sophomores) Nayeli Ajualip and Natalie Espiritu; (Freshmen) Alyza Arroyo, Elvia Bath, Belinda Carreto, Erika Diego, Gissell Fuentes, Zuhady Gonzalez, Abby Reyna, Gabby Gonzalez, Addison Vavricek and Allison Vavricek.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

