Warrior girls knocked out in first round of Central Tourney

As the injuries kept piling up and Schuyler girls soccer called on more young players, the Warriors were knocked out of the first round of the Central Conference against Seward by the score of 5-1 on April 12. Schuyler then dropped a regular season game to the Class B fifth ranked Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central Warriors by the score of 7-0 the next day.
On April 12, Schuyler had a turnaround match from a game played against Seward in Schuyler just three days earlier. The Bluejays won that match by the score of 7-1, but the Warriors played a better game in the tournament match.
“We lost to them again, but it was a little better than Friday,” Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said. “The girls kept trying the entire game and didn’t give up, which was a plus to see.”
Schuyler’s Ailyn Adame scored the first goal of the game and gave her side a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Seward scored goals in the 32nd and 38th minutes to take a 2-1 halftime lead behind an offensive onslaught in the final 10 minutes that produced several shots on goal.
Keeper Judit Maiz performed well in the net for the Warriors, but the Bluejays came out in the second half and scored three more goals in the 42nd, 58th and 72nd minute to close out the victory.
“Offensively, we were able to connect more passes,” Eloge said, “but we couldn’t get the shots off. We are still short three defenders, and it is an adjustment to try and fill in the spaces.”
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central overpowered Schuyler early in the next match, scoring four goals in the first 20 minutes of play. The Warriors added one more goal before half to build a 5-0 lead at the intermission.
“To be honest, with how the game started out and them scoring so many goals early, I was afraid of how it might end,” Eloge said. “They outsized us greatly. A majority of their athletes were tall, muscular and quick, and unfortunately most of us are lacking in the height department. We played with a lot of heart and we didn’t give up.”
Lutheran scored on a penalty kick in the second half when there was a hand call in the box assessed to Schuyler Central and added another on a good shot from outside the 18-yard box to make it 7-0.
“Lincoln Lutheran was able to get nearly 40 shots on goal and Judit Maiz once again tried her best to keep all out that she could,” Eloge said. “They were a very skilled team. After those first twenty minutes, the girls finally settled down, stuck with their marks, and were able to contest shots on goal.”
Schuyler hosts Columbus Scotus at home on Thursday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.