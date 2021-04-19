Warrior girls knocked out in first round of Central Tourney

“Offensively, we were able to connect more passes,” Eloge said, “but we couldn’t get the shots off. We are still short three defenders, and it is an adjustment to try and fill in the spaces.”

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central overpowered Schuyler early in the next match, scoring four goals in the first 20 minutes of play. The Warriors added one more goal before half to build a 5-0 lead at the intermission.

“To be honest, with how the game started out and them scoring so many goals early, I was afraid of how it might end,” Eloge said. “They outsized us greatly. A majority of their athletes were tall, muscular and quick, and unfortunately most of us are lacking in the height department. We played with a lot of heart and we didn’t give up.”

Lutheran scored on a penalty kick in the second half when there was a hand call in the box assessed to Schuyler Central and added another on a good shot from outside the 18-yard box to make it 7-0.