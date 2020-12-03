Warrior girls look for success in the paint

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team had a rough go of it a year ago, finishing with a winless season. But head coach Dan Wolken believes that with more aggressive play in the lane at both ends of the court, his team will find its fair share of victories during the 2020-2021 campaign.

“One of our main goals this year is to be more active attacking the basket,” Wolken said. “We will be looking to get off more shots than we did last year.”

Leading the offensive attack will be returning starters Alejandra Castro, Jocelyn Tena and Judith Vasauea. Rounding out the starting five for the Warriors will be Kathryn Tzunux and Niurka Castro. Wolken believes that the mixture of returning starters and two new faces will make his team more active than in the past.

Last year, Schuyler Central traveled to Madison and was favored to defeat the Dragons but came home with a devastating 24-19 defeat. This year, the Warriors once again open with the Dragons at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the new basketball arena in Schuyler. There will once again be a great deal riding on the result of that contest as far as season hopes for success are concerned.