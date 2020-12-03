Warrior girls look for success in the paint

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team had a rough go of it a year ago, finishing with a winless season. But head coach Dan Wolken believes that with more aggressive play in the lane at both ends of the court, his team will find its fair share of victories during the 2020-2021 campaign.
“One of our main goals this year is to be more active attacking the basket,” Wolken said. “We will be looking to get off more shots than we did last year.”
Leading the offensive attack will be returning starters Alejandra Castro, Jocelyn Tena and Judith Vasauea. Rounding out the starting five for the Warriors will be Kathryn Tzunux and Niurka Castro. Wolken believes that the mixture of returning starters and two new faces will make his team more active than in the past.
Last year, Schuyler Central traveled to Madison and was favored to defeat the Dragons but came home with a devastating 24-19 defeat. This year, the Warriors once again open with the Dragons at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the new basketball arena in Schuyler. There will once again be a great deal riding on the result of that contest as far as season hopes for success are concerned.
“Madison is our first home game this season,” Wolken said, “and it will tell us a lot about how we have incorporated our offensive ideas.”
Following the contest with Madison, Schuyler travels to Valley to take on Douglas County West on Friday before returning home to take on David City on Tuesday in another 6 p.m. battle.
With more COVID-19 restrictions being mandated throughout the Schuyler area, Wolken has already seen the virus effect some of his athletes. He hopes that the situation will be kept under control with his team.
“We have two players who have been staying home because of being in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus, “Wolken said. “I do hope though that we will not see many more who test positive or be kept out because of coming in contact with others who test positive for COVID-19.”
Wolken encourages family and friends to attend the games and support the Schuyler teams. He also reminds everyone to follow the school protocols at both home and away contests.
Coach Wolken hopes his program will see major improvements this year. With his positive attitude, more experience on the team and players with a better understanding of what he's trying to accomplish, positive vibes are building for the Schuyler girls.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!