Warrior girls pick up second win at Boys Town

For the third straight year, the Schuyler girls basketball team defeated Boys Town. The Warriors won 49-13 behind a stout defensive performance and three players finishing in double figures.

Schuyler jumped shut out the Cowboys 16-0 in the first quarter and it led 26-2 at halftime. In the second, the Warriors outscored Boys Town 23-11.

With the Warriors having beaten Boys Town each of the last two seasons, head coach Jason Wehner was concerned about the team being too overconfident.

"I didn't know how they would come in. I didn't want them to overlook Boys Town just because we've beaten them the last two years," Wehner said. "We kind of talked about that Boys Town came out last year and they were up 15-1, so I was worried about that. To start the game off, the girls came out and executed the game plan really well."

Boys Town was held to just 12.5% shooting from the field. It shot 4-for-27 from two and 1-for-13 from deep. On the glass, the Warriors outrebounded the Cowboys 50-37 behind 31 offensive rebounds.

That led to 16 second-chance points for Schuyler and 34 points in the paint. They also forced 33 turnovers in the win resulting in 15 points.

"We forced some pressure. We pressed again and we were able to get some easy baskets out of that. We gave ourselves a lot of second chances on offense. We had a lot of offensive rebounds. That's hard work," Wehner said. "Offensive rebounding is going after the ball. We got to a lot of loose balls which is something that we kind of stressed. We want to go out there and get all those loose balls and we did."

Ally Vavricek recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She shot 8-of-14. Gabby Rodriguez stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, six steals, three rebounds and two assists. Niurka Castro produced 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

"Those three played excellent. It was big we were able to hit some outside shots. We've been able to get open looks this year. They just haven't gone in, but this game we were able to knock down three threes which helps open up things on the inside," Wehner said. "When you hit a couple shots from the outside and the defense has to come out, it gives people more space to work and that also contributed to our offensive rebounds."

On Friday, Schuyler lost at Aurora 46-11. Despite holding the Huskies to just 27% from the floor, the Warriors struggled to find their scoring shoes finishing with a 17% field goal percentage.

Aurora turned Schuyler over 25 times while only turning it over four times themselves. The Huskies outrebounded the Warriors 57-30.

Rodriguez scored four points, Shirley Trejo made one 3-pointer and Vavricek and Castro produced two points each. Trejo led the team with eight rebounds.

Schuyler entered Tuesday's game at Seward with a 2-8 record with its four-game road trip wrapping up Thursday at West Point-Beemer.. The Warriors have already clinched their first multi-win season since 2018-19 when they won four games.

Aurora def. Schuyler boys 67-29: The Warrior boys basketball team is still chasing that elusive win following a road defeat at Aurora.

Schuyler dug itself too big of a hole in the first quarter trailing 22-2. Aurora led 39-10 at halftime and 59-20 after three quarters.

Gavin Bywater recorded 13 points and six rebounds to lead Schuyler. Rico Rodriguez tallied 12 points and three rebounds. Daniel Maiz led the Warriors with seven rebounds.

Schuyler faced Seward on Tuesday with an 0-9 mark. It played at West Point-Beemer on Thursday in its final game of the week.