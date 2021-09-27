Warrior girls rise to the top at NBC

The boys and girls cross country teams got back to business last Sept. 23 in North Bend with a pair of impressive performances. The Schuyler girls rose to the top of the field and took the team championship while the boys were the runners-up to Wahoo.
Marisol Deanda put on another impressive run for the Schuyler Central girls when she was third in 21 minutes, 25.27 seconds. She finished behind Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig, who won the 5K run with a time of 21:01.86, and Kairece Norris from Pender with a time of 21:08.89.
Even though Deanda finished near the top once again, it was the depth of the Warriors team that wrapped up the team title. Sinai Sanchez finished in 11th with a time of 23:20.23, Alekxa Olvera finished in 12th with a time of 23:20.42 and Gabby Rodriguez finished in 16th place with a time of 24:07.23.
Those SCHS finishes gave the Warriors a low score of 28, 12 points ahead of second place North Bend Central with a score of 40. Logan View finished in third place with 48 points followed by East Butler in fourth place with 54 points, Wahoo in fifth place with 67 and Oakland-Craig in sixth with 87.
Other finishes for the Schuyler varsity were Destheny Ortega in 30th with a time of 26:03.85 and Niurka Castro in 32nd with a time of 26:08.31.
The Schuyler Central boys competed against 10 other teams in the boys 5K event and had their top four varsity runners all finish in the top 16 spots. The effort was not quite good enough to capture the team title as Wahoo placed its top four varsity runners at third, sixth, seventh and 10th to finish in first place with 26 points while the Warriors totaled 35.
“I was pleased with how my boys ran at North Bend,” Schuyler Central head coach Rick Carter said. “We came into this meet hoping to be in the top two. However, that would mean beating Roncalli Catholic who beat us previously at the Wahoo Invitational. The boys ran unbelievable races and we easily beat Roncalli by 45 points.”
Eduardo Carrasco finished only 1.36 seconds out of first place as he captured the runner-up medal for the Warriors. He completed the course in 18 minutes 2.98 seconds while Gus Lampe of Roncalli Catholic was crowned meet champion with a time of 18:01.62. Silas Shellito of Wahoo finished in third place with a time of 18:05.29 while Kayl Francis of Logan View finished in fourth with a time 18:06.53.
Gavin Bywater continued to show marked improvement for the Warriors with his fifth-place time of 18:56.62.
Adolfo Manzano finished in 12th with a time of 19:32.95 while Ivan Varela finished 16th as the fourth varsity runner with a time of 19:38.44. Other finishes by Schuyler runners included Samuel Rivas in 18th with a time of 19:55.64 and Luciano Mateo in 23rd with a time of 20:20.71.
“Eduardo kept gaining throughout the race and almost pulled it out at the end,” Carter said. “Gavin ran possibly his best race ever. The race of the day though, goes to sophomore Alex Manzano who ran his best race ever finishing in 12th."
Finishing behind Wahoo and Schuyler Central in the team race were Roncalli Catholic in third place with 80 points, Logan View in fourth with 83, Bishop Neumann in fifth with 89, North Bend Central in sixth with 118, Aquinas Catholic in seventh with 121, Oakland-Craig in eighth with 128, Pender in ninth with 130, Ashland-Greenwood in 10th with 131 and East Butler in 11th with 176.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.