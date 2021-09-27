Warrior girls rise to the top at NBC

The boys and girls cross country teams got back to business last Sept. 23 in North Bend with a pair of impressive performances. The Schuyler girls rose to the top of the field and took the team championship while the boys were the runners-up to Wahoo.

Marisol Deanda put on another impressive run for the Schuyler Central girls when she was third in 21 minutes, 25.27 seconds. She finished behind Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig, who won the 5K run with a time of 21:01.86, and Kairece Norris from Pender with a time of 21:08.89.

Even though Deanda finished near the top once again, it was the depth of the Warriors team that wrapped up the team title. Sinai Sanchez finished in 11th with a time of 23:20.23, Alekxa Olvera finished in 12th with a time of 23:20.42 and Gabby Rodriguez finished in 16th place with a time of 24:07.23.

Those SCHS finishes gave the Warriors a low score of 28, 12 points ahead of second place North Bend Central with a score of 40. Logan View finished in third place with 48 points followed by East Butler in fourth place with 54 points, Wahoo in fifth place with 67 and Oakland-Craig in sixth with 87.

Other finishes for the Schuyler varsity were Destheny Ortega in 30th with a time of 26:03.85 and Niurka Castro in 32nd with a time of 26:08.31.